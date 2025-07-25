Bronny James could join Drew League according to massive statement by commissioner

LA Lakers sophomore Bronny James is coming off the back of a successful Summer League run. Fans might still get the chance to watch him compete again, as reports have linked him to the Drew League.Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley made this known when he spoke to Mark Medina of RG.org on Friday.&quot;I’ve heard Bronny, but nothing clear on that yet. I heard Bronny might play,&quot; Smiley said when asked if there was any buzz on NBA players showing up. &quot;But nothing concrete. Earlier in the summer, there was talk about Dalton Knecht and Cam Christie playing.&quot;Bronny James made an immediate impression with a thunderous one-handed dunk within the first 30 seconds during the California Classic on July 6. He followed it up with two three-pointers and finished with 10 points in 11 minutes on 3‑of‑7 shooting.Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during a break in the second half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game against the Dallas Mavericks (Source: Getty)Against the Boston Celtics in Vegas, despite defensive pressure from Hugo González, Bronny had a good game. He dropped 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting, added three assists and grabbed three rebounds, in an 87‑79 loss.James averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 turnovers, shooting 47.6% from the field in the Summer League. NBA.com featured him among the top sophomore standouts, noting especially his all-around game for a second-year player.Bronny James earns praise from Steph CurryBronny James’ debut season was met with much fanfare and criticism. Steph Curry was a guest on “Complex” on Thursday, and he spoke highly of Bronny. He recalled a time he visited the James family when LeBron James was still in Cleveland, and the passing of time to seeing Bronny in the league:&quot;I remember how athletic Bronny looked (start from 42:40)... Couldn't have been more than three or four... How fast he ran... I'm like, he going somewhere. And now, to see him in the league is crazy.&quot;The younger James was selected by the Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. While he moved between the Purple and Gold and the South Bay Lakers, he averaged 2.3 points per game across 27 NBA games, shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the 3-point range.