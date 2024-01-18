Bronny James' NBA draft: 3 reasons why teams are on the fence over recruiting LeBron James' son

Bronny James' NBA draft stock has become one of the biggest highlights of this year's NCAA season. Questions were raised about his future following his horrific cardiac arrest in 2023. However, James was cleared to return to action, joining the USC Trojans for this season. While his draft stock has improved, questions remain about the second-generation hooper.

James is a reliable 3&D player, giving 110% on the defensive end while impressing in catch-and-shoot opportunities. However, his game has some weaknesses. Thus, some NBA teams may hesitate to acquire the USC standout.

With that in mind, let's understand why teams are on the fence about recruiting LeBron James' son.

Three reasons why Bronny James' NBA draft stock has a cloud of uncertainty hanging overhead

#3: Lack of size

USC v Arizona

While Bronny James, 6-feet-4, plays as a point guard and a shooting guard, his skills shine from the perimeter and on defense. However, James lacks in size compared to other NBA players with similar strengths, like Jae Crowder.

James can't facilitate as well as a point guard and can't handle the ball as well as a shooting guard. So unless he can improve his ball-handling and playmaking abilities, he lacks the threat of a guard.

#2: Offensive consistency

Stanford v USC

Before he transitioned to college, Bronny James' NBA draft stock was hindered by his consistency. He showed flashes of brilliance at times but was MIA for long stretches. This NCAA season, for example, he posted back-to-back games with zero points.

Being able to impact a game has continued to play a role in James' NBA draft stock throughout this season. His NBA draft stock will undoubtedly improve if he consistently impacts a game as a primary option.

#1: Can't create his shots

While Bronny James could use his size and athleticism in high school, those features didn't amplify at the NCAA level. Analysts have noted that James struggles to create his shot and instead thrives as a catch-and-shoot player.

Given that he plays as a guard, James' NBA draft stock will improve significantly if he evolves as a shot-creator. The growth will ensure he creates shots for himself and his teammates, adding another layer to his game.

James struggled in USC's recent game against Arizona, which saw Kevin Durant attend the NCAA showdown. Despite an 11-point outing that included six assists and five boards, James achieved five turnovers in the loss.

He's averaging just 2.0 assists per game with USC while 1.5 turnovers per game. These numbers show he must improve as a guard. Although he's a reliable 3&D player, as a guard, he needs to evolve his skills to fit both the one and two-guard roles.

