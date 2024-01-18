Bronny James next team odds: NBA Draft 2024 early projections for USC player

Bronny James' NCAA season with USC is underway after the horrific health scare the second-generation hooper went through last year. While there were questions about his playing career, and whether he would ever be able to return to action, Bronny James has impressed at USC. After taking his game to the next level in recent years, James' draft stock has continued to rise.

Now, the talk of Bronny James being drafted into the NBA no longer revolves around the USC standout being drafted because of his last name. While talks of whether they will play together in the NBA, or against one another, still remain, it's Bronny's evolution as a 3-and-D player that has left many analysts impressed.

Although he may lack the size, strength and superhuman athleticism of his father, what he does posess is basketball IQ well beyond his age. This is shown on both ends of the floor, in the form of his offensive and his defensive play.

Given his status as a highly talked-about draft prospect, let's take a look at the odds for which NBA team Bronny James is likely to be drafted to. According to FanDuel, the latest odds for which team will draft Bronny are as follows:

Team Odds LA Lakers +600 Miami Heat +1100 New York Knicks +1100 Cleveland Cavaliers +1100 OKC Thunder +1400 Toronto Raptors +1700 LA Clippers +1700 Atlanta Hawks +1700 Chicago Bulls +1700 Philadelphia 76ers +1900

Looking further at which team will draft Bronny James in the NBA draft

Sitting in first place among teams most-likely to draft Bronny James is, unsurprisingly, the LA Lakers. The team currently have the best odds to draft Bronny at +600, largely due to the fact that his father, LeBron James, plays for the team.

Despite that, it's important to note that longtime analyst Brian Windhorst recently indicated that he's unsure whether James will play for the LA Lakers next season. With the team currently sitting as heavy favorites to land Bronny James, it is likely to drop in the rankings if LeBron leaves.

Sitting in second place is the Miami Heat with +1100 odds, likely given the fact that James spent some of the most formative years of his career in South Beach. Should Miami decide to take a chance on Bronny, it could do so in hopes of luring LeBron James back.

In third place, tied with the Miami Heat, at +1100 odds we have the New York Knicks, who have continued to be a team that's always in the mix for a big player. While LeBron has no connection to New York, the team is one of the biggest market teams in the league.

This brings us to fourth place, where the Cleveland Cavaliers sit with +1100 odds. While LeBron hasn't indicated that he wants to return to Cleveland, it's no surprise that the franchise is named as one of the most likely to draft Bronny.

These odds will continue to shift throughout the remainder of the NBA and NCAA season, during which time Bronny may either rise, or fall, on draft boards.

