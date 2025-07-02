  • home icon
Bronny James reveals private conversation with LeBron James about his Lakers future amid trade buzz

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 02, 2025 23:07 GMT
Bronny James reveals private conversation with LeBron James about his Lakers future amid trade buzz (Image source: Imagn)

Bronny James spoke to the media at the LA Lakers' practice facility on Wednesday. James was asked about the rumors about his father, LeBron James' future with the team.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin tweeted James' response when asked about the speculations on whether his father intends to stay or leave LA.

"Actually, one of my friends called me, talking about where, what I was going to do because they saw my dad," James said on Wednesday. "I didn't see it. He called me. I was like, 'Yeah, I have no idea what you're talking about.' ... I don't really pay attention to that stuff. There's a lot of stuff going around that I don't pay attention to."
James was also asked about the conversations with his father regarding the direction of the team.

"We don't really talk about it much," James said. "I think when stuff like that does come up, he just tells me to not worry about it, to not even pay attention to it [and] just lock into what you have going on right now. And that's what's going to get me better and to keep me focused. I think it's good that he tells me to not pay attention to that stuff."
According to McMenamin, James was in the practice facility to work out with the Lakers' summer league team.

LA drafted James as the 55th pick of the 2024 NBA draft. The 6-foot-2 guard played 27 games in his rookie season and averaged 2.3 points.

This is a developing story.

