Several NBA executives have spoken about Bronny James and his prospects of getting drafted in this year's draft. Bronny, the oldest son of the legendary LeBron James, has all eyes on him this coming June. He will be in the spotlight, and many are trying to gauge if he gets drafted in the first round, second round, or even go undrafted.

According to one executive, the 19-year-old's recovery from a cardiac arrest last year was very impressive. The exec doesn't care about his stats at USC because he was just recovering from the health scare, as per Bleacher Report.

"You try playing collegiate hoops after what was basically a heart attack. Him just being on the court is impressive. We need to look at what we think he'll be, not what he was at USC," the executive said.

A former Eastern Conference executive compared Bronny with Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The exec even thought that Bronny James is slightly better than Kostas, who was drafted 60th overall in 2018. He didn't last in the league but won a championship with the LA Lakers in 2020.

The exec feels that Bronny is a top 100 prospect, but his selection will be subjective. Some teams might not show any interest, while some could evaluate him more and take a gamble on him. Other teams are even expected to take a look at him and think about selling tickets.

The rumored teams interested in him are the Lakers, as LeBron James wants to play with him, while the Utah Jazz are open to picking him with the 32nd overall pick.

There's speculation that the Jazz could use Bronny to get some capital from the Lakers, given their desire to pair the father-son duo.

Bronny James' NBA comps

Who are Bronny James' NBA comps?

Bronny James stands at six-foot-one, which puts him as an undersized shooting guard, given that he's not a natural playmaker. Bronny has the defensive potential to make it to the NBA but needs to improve his shooting to be an effective role player.

So, which current NBA players are his comparisons? One scout has called Bronny a "poor man's version" of Davion Mitchell of the Sacramento Kings. Other comps include Miles McBride of the New York Knicks, De'Anthony Melton of the Philadelphia 76ers and Gabe Vincent of the LA Lakers.

McBride has carved out a nice role with the Knicks, especially with all the injuries they dealt with all season. Melton was a starter for the Sixers before going down with an injury. He's a defensive guard who can knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Vincent's first year with the Lakers was marred with injuries and was unable to get his rhythm. He was an undrafted guard before the Miami Heat turned him into a very good role player. Scouts and teams have about a month left before they decide if they want to gamble on Bronny.