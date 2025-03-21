Bronny James rocks Kobe's in matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks

It has been quite a whirlwind of a rookie year for Lakers second-round draft choice Bronny James this season. The guard has played in 21 games so far and is averaging only five minutes per game on average, although he has played more as of late due to injury troubles for the Lakers.

James has drawn a lot of media attention this season in large part due to his father being LeBron James. Some have claimed that LeBron being his father is what got Bronny drafted to the Lakers in the first place, which the Lakers deny is the case. Either way, it is hard to think of a No. 55 overall pick who has drawn more media attention than Bronny James.

Some fans analyzed the shoes James chose to wear in their matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

A clip of Bronny's shoes was shared all over X/Twitter:

Kobe Bryant is considered one of the greatest LA Lakers and NBA players of all time, so James wearing his shoes during his rookie season with the Lakers must have felt surreal. James can learn a lot from Bryant, who himself started his career deep on the bench in the NBA, averaging only 15.5 minutes per game during his rookie season.

Despite his limited playing time, Bryant kept working on his craft and became one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. No matter what the media or anyone else says, Bronny James will look to work on his craft the same way Bryant did, with the end goal of becoming a Lakers legend.

Bronny James scores career high in points in Lakers loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

Bronny James had a night to remember in his young career on Thursday as he set a new career high in points with 17 in 29 minutes of action, also a career-high. James' previous career high came against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 12 where he scored nine points in seven minutes of action. James also added three rebounds and another career-high five assists in the effort, capping off a night for him to remember.

Unfortunately, James' career night was not enough to help the Lakers as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-89. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 28 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists in the Bucks win at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers will be back in action on Saturday when they host the Chicago Bulls. It will be interesting to see if Bronny James can keep the good times rolling and build on his game from Thursday night.

