Bronny James sends clear-cut message to younger brother Bryce James

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Mar 21, 2025 10:34 GMT
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Bronny James and Bryce James speak onstage during The 2023 ESPY Awards - Source: Getty

Bronny James has seen criticism about his play even after he entered the NBA this season. As his younger brother Bryce James is slowly paving his own path to the league, the Lakers guard gave him some advice during a post-game press conference on Thursday.

Bronny James sent a short but direct message to his 17-year-old brother Bryce James, who will be playing in college next year. The Lakers rookie emphasized the need to continue working hard.

“Work hard, don’t take it for granted because there a lot of people that want to be in our spot,” Bronny James said (per ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
“The main thing I like to push him (about) was having fun, (I would tell him to focus on) 'just playing your game, and being confident in yourself,'” the rookie added.
The guard has been finding his footing in the NBA, scoring a career-high 17 points on Thursday, in the LA Lakers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He was picked 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft, pairing him with his father. They are the first-ever father-son duo to play in the league together.

Just like his elder brother, Bryce James will be graduating from Sierra Canyon in California. He has committed to play for the Arizona Wildcats and helped Sierra Canyon win the state championship in California last week.

Bronny James uses criticism to fuel his NBA career

Being part of the James family comes with high expectations, especially on the basketball court. Bronny James experienced it firsthand after he was drafted into the NBA last year. James said in an interview with The Athletic's Joe Vardon that the things he heard motivated him.

“I just take that and use it as fuel for me to go out, wake up every day and get to the gym early, get my extra work in, watch my extra film every day, get better every day,” James said. "That’s what Rob (Pelinka) wants me to do as a young guy, coming in, playing in the G League, and learning from far on the bench watching the Lakers play."
Speaking about his attitude despite the criticism, James said:

"My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day."

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
