Bronny James sends strong message to incessant critics

Despite being one of the final picks in his draft class, Bronny James has been one of the most criticized players in the NBA this season. As the second-generation guard continues to navigate his rookie year in the league, he gave a blunt response when it comes to the outside noise.

As the son of LeBron James, Bronny knew a lot of eyes were going to be on him once he entered the NBA. Because of this, he's had to deal with the narrative that nepotism is the only reason he got drafted and wound up on the LA Lakers.

During a recent interview, Bronny James touched on all the outside noise he's had to face since turning pro. He ended up giving a mature response far beyond his year, stating that it doesn't get to him and only motivates him to work harder.

“But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit," Bronny said. "I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions."

Through his first 21 appearances with the Lakers this season, Bronny is averaging 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

Bronny James feels he's continued to improve since entering the NBA

Typically, second-round picks are doing what they can to try and work their way onto the end of a roster. However, Bronny James is under far different pressure. As the son of one of the game's top stars, he is doing what he can to try and prove he was worthy of being drafted.

Aside from the nepotism narrative, the other nack on Bronny was that many felt he wasn't ready for the NBA yet. His lone college season got derailed by a cardiac arrest incident that cost him time on the court. Despite this, he still went on to enter his name in the draft.

Earlier in his interview, Bronny James reflected on how he feels his game has come along in his rookie year. Having time to adjust to the pro game, he thinks he has steadily improved over the last few months.

“I definitely think I’ve improved, not only as a player, but just having a different mindset as a player to go out and play my game and play the game that I know how to play,” he said. “I feel really good about it — I see the progress.”

After making history alongside LeBron James on opening night, the Lakers sent Bronny to the G-League to focus on his development. It's there that he's shown flashes, averaging 20.6 points and 5.2 assists.

Bronny still has a ways to go in his development, but he's shown flashes of possibly becoming a rotation player later down the line.

