Bronny James shares private snap of Bryce James, sending birthday wishes to his brother: "Happy bday my dawwgg"

Bronny James has been placed under the limelight ever since he started forging a path towards reaching the NBA as his father did. Amid all the attention from the media and his preparations for this year's Draft Day, LeBron James's son shared a heartwarming image of him with his brother when they were both kids.

Similar to Bronny, Bryce is also gaining a reputation as a promising basketball prospect with the skill set he has shown in his outings. He has already received offers from Ohio State Buckeyes and Duquesne Dukes but is yet to confirm a final decision on a college to play for.

Coupled with the birthday post, Bronny also included a caption for his Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy bday my dawgggg," James wrote in his Instagram story.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bronny James posted a birthday greeting to his brother Bryce in his Instagram story

It was a heartwarming image of a young Bronny embracing his brother Bryce.

Bronny James confidently gives himself the advantage over Bryce James in a 1-on-1 setting

During an interview with House of Highlights from the NBA Draft Combine, Bronny was asked who would get the edge over the other between him and his brother. The USC Trojans guard had a confident answer prepared.

"I'm winning, 11-5," James said.

From the score provided by James, it's clear that he doesn't see the 1-on-1 matchup getting too close At the same time, his comments can also be seen as friendly banter between two siblings who are competitive athletes.

Stephen A. Smith says Bryce James should get as much attention as Bronny James

During an episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show" podcast on April 2, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith argued that Bryce Jamess should get more attention, similar to how Bronny James is being treated by the media.

"Something inside of me tells me we should be paying just as much attention to Bryce James," Smith said, "LeBron's other kid. I don't think we've mentioned him enough. Everything I'm hearing that kid got a lot of potential. I'm just saying."

Both of LeBron James's sons are seen as having immense potential and upside to their basketball careers. All that remains is for them to enter the NBA and begin leaving their mark.