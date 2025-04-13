Bronny James Stats Today: How did LeBron James' son fare in first Lakers and NBA career start vs Blazers? (Apr. 13)

LeBron James' son Bronny James earned his first NBA and LA Lakers career start in Sunday's 2024-25 season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers. As expected, the Lakers rested their starters and top three rotation players, opening up minutes for Bronny and other reserves after the team locked up the third seed in Friday's win over the Houston Rockets.

While the Lakers had an entirely new lineup, primarily with players who played sporadic roles, the Trail Blazers played a relatively stronger lineup, causing the Lakers significant issues on both ends.

Bronny James struggled heavily to get going in his first stint of the game. He played 5:32 minutes and missed his only two attempts from the floor. Bronny had one rebound and one turnover with a +/- score of -7.

Nevertheless, the 55th pick had a much more successful stint when he returned in the final couple of minutes of the first quarter. Bronny dished three assists as the Lakers trailed 29-25 after starting the game 13-2. Bronny was a +/- -3 at the end of the quarter.

Bronny James had a quiet start to the second quarter as he wasn't involved much on the ball. JJ Redick relied on Shake Milton to organize the team offensively as the veteran got going and kept it a close affair.

Bronny, however, did get his first points of the game in the second quarter off a baseline cut feed from Markieff Morris. He missed his other shot attempt to go 1 for 4, with one rebound, three assists, one turnover, and one foul. Bronny was a +/- -7 after 14:16 minutes.

He returned for a three-minute stint before the half ended and added a turnover to his box score. Bronny was a box +/- -12 in the first half, with the Lakers trailing 58-43.

