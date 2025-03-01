Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare against his former Lakers teammate in G League? (Feb. 28)

LeBron James' son Bronny James was in action for the South Bay Lakers on Friday against the Salt Lake City Stars. Bronny matched up against his father's former teammate, Isaiah Thomas. LeBron and Thomas briefly played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18 and the LA Lakers in 2021-22.

Bronny was coming off a solid performance from his last game in the G League on Feb. 22 against the Valley Suns. He had 24 points, five rebounds and six assists on 10 of 16 shots. It was arguably his most composed performance.

Here's how Bronny James fared in the follow-up game on Friday:

Bronny James' stats and recap in G League matchup against Isaiah Thomas' Salt Lake City Stars

Bronny James had a relatively slow start against the Salt Lake City Stars than his previous outings for the South Bay Lakers. The 55th pick played 8:32 minutes in the first quarter, tallying two points, two rebounds and two assists. He shot 1 of 3, missing one shot from the 3-point range. Bronny was +/- +3 despite the team trailing 32-26.

Bronny had a quiet second quarter with his lack of scoring. However, he seemingly focused more on setting up his teammates. Cole Swider and Stanley Johnson had it going with 19 and 10 points, respectively. Bronny shot 2 for 6 and had four points, six assists, two rebounds and three turnovers by halftime. He missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

South Bay trailed 63-57. Bronny had a +/- score of 0.

