Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in G League return for South Bay Lakers? (Feb. 22)

LeBron James' son Bronny James returned to the G League for Saturday's home contest against the Valley Suns. The Lakers, meanwhile, played in Denver at the same time. Bronny hadn't played much with the NBA team, and it was unlikely to happen against the Nuggets.

Ad

The Lakers seemingly made the smart choice to assign Bronny to the G League this weekend. Bronny's development remains the team's priority as he continues to become a rotation player. The rookie has a solid foundation but hasn't entirely translated his skills.

Bronny James' stats tonight and game recap in G League

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bronny James had a productive first five minutes in his first G League game since Feb. 7. He hit one shot on two attempts and had two assists starting at point guard. Bronny's first made shot came from the 3-point line. He was a +/- +5 in that span.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bronny returned with 2:53 left in the first and added five quick points on his next two attempts, including one from 3 and another at the rim. The 55th pick continued his burst in the second beginning the quarter with an 11-foot driving floater, making it nine points in 10 minutes on 4 of 5 shots.

Bronny James played three more minutes in the second quarter. By the end of it, he was the leading scorer for South Bay with 11 points, going 5 of 7. It included an incredible buzzer beater to cap off a spectacular half. Bronny added five assists, three rebounds and two steals. He shot 1 of 2 from 3.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The South Bay Lakers led 65-59.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback