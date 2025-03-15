  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in his injury absence against Nikola Jokic's Nuggets? (Mar. 14)

Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in his injury absence against Nikola Jokic's Nuggets? (Mar. 14)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 15, 2025 02:10 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn
Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in his injury absence against Nikola Jokic's Nuggets? (Mar. 14) (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, was among the players who played meaningful minutes for the shorthanded LA Lakers against Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets. Bronny shared the floor with greats like Jokic and his father's former teammate, Russell Westbrook, in the first quarter, with the Lakers missing LeBron, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Luka Doncic, Jaxson Hayes, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent.

Ad

Bronny began the game positively in the first quarter, hitting two free throws after drawing a foul on Nikola Jokic before hitting a 3-pointer over the three-time MVP.

He had five points and one rebound with one 3 and two free throws after the first quarter. Bronny played 3:29 minutes and was a +/- +6. The Lakers led 40-31.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी