Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in his injury absence against Nikola Jokic's Nuggets? (Mar. 14)

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, was among the players who played meaningful minutes for the shorthanded LA Lakers against Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets. Bronny shared the floor with greats like Jokic and his father's former teammate, Russell Westbrook, in the first quarter, with the Lakers missing LeBron, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Luka Doncic, Jaxson Hayes, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent.

Ad

Bronny began the game positively in the first quarter, hitting two free throws after drawing a foul on Nikola Jokic before hitting a 3-pointer over the three-time MVP.

Expand Tweet

He had five points and one rebound with one 3 and two free throws after the first quarter. Bronny played 3:29 minutes and was a +/- +6. The Lakers led 40-31.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback