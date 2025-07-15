Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in JJ Redick's presence against Clippers? (Jul. 14) | 2025 NBA Summer League

LeBron James' son Bronny James was in action in Monday's 2025 NBA Summer League slate with his dad and multiple Lakers' teammates and coach JJ Redick in attendance. Bronny made the most of the opportunity to impress his main roster's leadership group with an explosive start.
He lit up the crosstown matchup with the Clippers, beginning the proceedings with a 3 from the top of the key on the first possession. By the end of his first shift in the opening quarter, Bronny had five points and an assist in 3:55 minutes. He was 2 of 2 from the floor.
Bronny's exit proved costly for the Lakers as the Clippers went on a 10-0 run, giving them a 19-10 lead. Once Bronny returned in the second quarter, the Lakers played better offensively, while their defense remained woeful. After his second shift, Bronny had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists on 3 of 3 shooting in 7:38 minutes. He was a +/- +2.
For his third basket, he hit a difficult stepback 3 from the right wing. The Clippers continued to have a nine-point advantage.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Bronny James remained on fire throughout the rest of the first half. He shot 100.0% from all three levels, entering the locker room with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, one turnover and one foul. Bronny shot 4 of 4, including 2 of 2 from the 3-point line and 2 of 2 from the free throw line. He was a team-best +/ - +8 in 10:55 minutes, while the Lakers trailed 32-31.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.