Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in JJ Redick's presence against Clippers? (Jul. 14) | 2025 NBA Summer League

LeBron James' son Bronny James was in action in Monday's 2025 NBA Summer League slate with his dad and multiple Lakers' teammates and coach JJ Redick in attendance. Bronny made the most of the opportunity to impress his main roster's leadership group with an explosive start.

Ad

He lit up the crosstown matchup with the Clippers, beginning the proceedings with a 3 from the top of the key on the first possession. By the end of his first shift in the opening quarter, Bronny had five points and an assist in 3:55 minutes. He was 2 of 2 from the floor.

Bronny's exit proved costly for the Lakers as the Clippers went on a 10-0 run, giving them a 19-10 lead. Once Bronny returned in the second quarter, the Lakers played better offensively, while their defense remained woeful. After his second shift, Bronny had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists on 3 of 3 shooting in 7:38 minutes. He was a +/- +2.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For his third basket, he hit a difficult stepback 3 from the right wing. The Clippers continued to have a nine-point advantage.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Bronny James remained on fire throughout the rest of the first half. He shot 100.0% from all three levels, entering the locker room with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, one turnover and one foul. Bronny shot 4 of 4, including 2 of 2 from the 3-point line and 2 of 2 from the free throw line. He was a team-best +/ - +8 in 10:55 minutes, while the Lakers trailed 32-31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More