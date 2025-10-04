  • home icon
  Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare against Phoenix Suns in 2025 preseason? (Oct. 3)

Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare against Phoenix Suns in 2025 preseason? (Oct. 3)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 04, 2025 02:42 GMT
Bronny James (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, was among the active players for the LA Lakers in Friday's 2025 NBA preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns. Bronny came off the bench after several veterans suited up despite Luka Doncic and LeBron's absence.

Bronny entered the game in the first quarter after two minutes and played a 4:58-minute shift. The 2024 second-round pick, hoping to crack the rotation this year, unfortunately didn't have the most efficient start. Bronny managed one point, which came from the free throw line.

He missed his two attempts from the floor and one from the foul line.

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
