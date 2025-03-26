Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in South Bay Lakers' rematch against Santa Cruz Warriors in G League? (Mar. 25)

Bronny James and the South Bay Lakers faced the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday. Although eliminated from playoff contention, the Lakers hoped to spoil their opponents bid to move up the Western Conference standings. James and Co. also looked to sustain their form after beating the Warriors 122-118 less than 24 hours ago.

Ad

James' first attempt in the game, a fadeaway jumper, was blocked. He finished the period with three points, three assists and a rebound to help his team keep within striking distance of the Warriors. LA trailed 42-37 at the end of the period.

LeBron James' son contributed five points, two assists and one rebound in the second quarter. The Lakers' struggles continued against the Warriors' defensive execution and hustle. LA faced a 76-67 deficit heading into the second half.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The South Bay Lakers steadily cut into the Santa Cruz Warriors' lead despite a cold-shooting quarter from Bronny James. He went 2-for-6 but made up for it with his playmaking and defense. The home team finally had the upperhand at the end of a quarter by ending the third period with a 104-100 advantage.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Lakers imposed their will on defense in the fourth quarter. James, Stanley Johnson and Kylor Kelley stood out on that end. South Bay won the period 34-26 to complete the come-from-behind 134-130 win.

Ad

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bronny James 17 6 9 2 0 3 5-18 2-9 1-1 0

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bronny James fails to sustain hot form in South Bay Laker's second straight win against Santa Cruz Warriors

On Monday, Bronny James had the best game of his career in the G League. He torched the Santa Cruz Warriors for 39 points behind 14-for-21 shooting. LeBron James' son added seven rebounds and four assists.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The South Bay Lakers badly needed James to explode as the Warriors desperately wanted to turn the game around. Santa Cruz is in the thick of the fight for playoff positioning, so the loss was crucial. The No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft delivered when needed.

However, James could not sustain the same sizzling performance. He had 17 points but took 18 shots to get his tally. Still, he had nine assists and six rebounds, which helped the team hold on for another victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback