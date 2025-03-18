Bronny James Stats Tonight: Lakers fans embrace LeBron James' son's minutes after shredding Spurs (Mar. 17)

The LA Lakers blowing out the San Antonio Spurs left fans at Crypto.com Arena buzzing as it meant LeBron James' son, Bronny James, got a couple of minutes under his belt. The 55th pick played the final 2:30 minutes as JJ Redick pulled out his starters with a 120-102 lead.

Austin Reaves' layup to get his 30th point of the night was the exclamation mark, allowing Redick to sub in his young players like Bronny into the game to close the night and give the Lakers fans plenty to cheer about.

It has been a season-long trend where fans in the arena have often wanted to see LeBron's son on the court after such lopsided results.

LeBron James' son Bronny James doesn't disappoint in 2-minute burst

Bronny James took the Lakers fan's joy through the roof with his appearance in the final couple of minutes. He hit the last shot of the night with a minute left from 3 to extend the Lakers' lead to 125-107. He missed his second shot, but the game was done by then. Bronny ended with three points with a +/- of -2.

The Lakers won 125-109.

