  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • Bronny James Stats Tonight: Lakers fans embrace LeBron James' son's minutes after shredding Spurs (Mar. 17)

Bronny James Stats Tonight: Lakers fans embrace LeBron James' son's minutes after shredding Spurs (Mar. 17)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 18, 2025 04:57 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Bronny James Stats Tonight: Lakers fans embrace LeBron James' son's minutes after shredding Spurs (Mar. 17) (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers blowing out the San Antonio Spurs left fans at Crypto.com Arena buzzing as it meant LeBron James' son, Bronny James, got a couple of minutes under his belt. The 55th pick played the final 2:30 minutes as JJ Redick pulled out his starters with a 120-102 lead.

Ad

Austin Reaves' layup to get his 30th point of the night was the exclamation mark, allowing Redick to sub in his young players like Bronny into the game to close the night and give the Lakers fans plenty to cheer about.

It has been a season-long trend where fans in the arena have often wanted to see LeBron's son on the court after such lopsided results.

LeBron James' son Bronny James doesn't disappoint in 2-minute burst

Bronny James took the Lakers fan's joy through the roof with his appearance in the final couple of minutes. He hit the last shot of the night with a minute left from 3 to extend the Lakers' lead to 125-107. He missed his second shot, but the game was done by then. Bronny ended with three points with a +/- of -2.

The Lakers won 125-109.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी