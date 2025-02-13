Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son drops Lakers career high in massive loss to lottery-bound Utah Jazz (Feb. 12)

Bronny James got another run with the LA Lakers in unexpected circumstances as he suited up in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Utah Jazz. Many expected LeBron James' son to play but with the Lakers on the winning side. However, Bronny got on the floor one way or another with a major upset for LA.
Playing in his first game since Feb. 4, Bronny scored for the fourth straight time in a Lakers jersey. The 55th pick also had an underlying storyline in this game as matched up with his former USC running mate, Isaiah Collier.
Bronny entered the game with 7:44 left as the Lakers trailed 116-96. His first point came at the free throw line as he knocked down one of his two attempts. Bronny hit a floater on his next attempt with a crafty move as snaked into the paint off a ball screen.
He nailed a corner 3-pointer to score his sixth point, making it a career-high for the second-rounder. Bronny then registered his first and only assist of the night off a swing pass to Jordan Goodwin. He rounded off his night with a spectacular stepback 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Bronny James finished with nine points (career-high) and one assist, shooting 3 of 4, including 2 of 3 from deep. He had a box +/- of +10, the highest on the team.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.