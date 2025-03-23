  • home icon
Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son follows up career-night with woeful shooting game in Lakers' blowout loss vs Bulls (Mar. 22)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 23, 2025 04:59 GMT
Bronny James and the LA Lakers suffered a lopsided 146-115 defeat to the Chicago Bulls at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Coach JJ Redick inserted Bronny into the game with 6:42 remaining, at a time when the Lakers were trailing by more than 20 points.

The rookie guard struggled from beyond the arc, missing two consecutive 3-point attempts. He then made a strong drive to the basket, attempting a contested layup but missing the shot while drawing a foul. Stepping to the free-throw line, Bronny calmly sank both attempts.

LeBron James' son continued to struggle with his shooting, missing two more shots, including a mid-range jumper. However, he recorded an assist before the game ended, capping off a difficult night for the Lakers.

Bronny James finished with two points on 0 of 4 shooting, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc, and 2 of 2 from the free throw line. He also recorded one assist in 6:42 minutes and ended with a plus/minus of -8.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

