Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son gets standing ovation in Lakers vs Wizards showdown amid NBA career-high (Jan. 30)

Bronny James got another extended run for the LA Lakers during Thursday's clash against the Washington Wizards. LeBron James' eldest son, coming off a season-high 15 minutes of play in the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, played the entire fourth quarter against Washington as LA ran away with a huge 35-point lead, entering the final frame.

Bronny had another rough start as he failed to convert multiple shots. He even airballed a 3-pointer. However, he finally made a field goal after eight consecutive games without making one. Not just that, Bronny got an and-1 opportunity on the play as he aggressively drove to the rim. The Wizards and Lakers fans gave him a standing ovation for it.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers rookie had a career-high effort in the NBA as he finished with five points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 12 minutes, shooting 1 of 6. He was 0-for-2 from 3 and 3-for-3 from the free throw line. Bronny had a +/- of +3. The Lakers won the game 134-96 despite missing Anthony Davis, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent.

