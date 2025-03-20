  • home icon
  Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son of making at least on shot ends in blowout win over Nuggets (Mar. 19)

Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son of making at least on shot ends in blowout win over Nuggets (Mar. 19)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 20, 2025 04:31 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son of making at least on shot ends in blowout win over Nuggets (Mar. 19) (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James' son Bronny James got another run with the LA Lakers on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets. With the Lakers leading comfortably, it allowed JJ Redick to dig deep into his bench and give his third-stringers a decently competitive game to play.

Bronny entered the contest with 3:58 left and a 14-point lead to defend next to Dalton Knecht, Christian Koloko, Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin. The Nuggets trimmed it to eight points at best with 21 seconds left. However, it never threatened the Lakers much as Goodwin put the team back up 10 with two makes at the free throw line.

Bronny James didn't make any significant box score contribution apart from one offensive rebound. He didn't attempt a single shot. Bronny ended the night with a box +/- of -4. The Lakers won 120-108, winning their third consecutive game.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
