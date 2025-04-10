Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son partakes in Luka Doncic's emotional night during Lakers vs Mavericks (Apr. 9)

LeBron James' son Bronny James got to be a part of Luka Doncic's emotional return to the American Airlines Center as the LA Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic's revenge game went as planned against his former franchise, which abruptly decided to trade him in February for Anthony Davis.

He dropped 45 points, torching his former teammates, shooting 57.1%, including 7 of 10 from 3. He added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, leading the Lakers to a blowout 112-97 win. After Doncic scored five straight on back-to-back possessions with two minutes left to give LA a 108-94 lead, coach JJ Redick pulled out the starters, paving the way for Bronny James and other reserves to enter the game.

Bronny played the final 1:34 and recorded one assist. He didn't attempt a shot or add to his box score, ending his three-game streak of scoring points.

