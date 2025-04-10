  • home icon
  Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son partakes in Luka Doncic's emotional night during Lakers vs Mavericks (Apr. 9)

Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son partakes in Luka Doncic's emotional night during Lakers vs Mavericks (Apr. 9)

LeBron James' son Bronny James got to be a part of Luka Doncic's emotional return to the American Airlines Center as the LA Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic's revenge game went as planned against his former franchise, which abruptly decided to trade him in February for Anthony Davis.

He dropped 45 points, torching his former teammates, shooting 57.1%, including 7 of 10 from 3. He added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, leading the Lakers to a blowout 112-97 win. After Doncic scored five straight on back-to-back possessions with two minutes left to give LA a 108-94 lead, coach JJ Redick pulled out the starters, paving the way for Bronny James and other reserves to enter the game.

Bronny played the final 1:34 and recorded one assist. He didn't attempt a shot or add to his box score, ending his three-game streak of scoring points.

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

