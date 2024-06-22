Bronny James suitors Phoenix Suns could move first-round selection in 2024 NBA Draft: Report

Bronny James has only worked out with the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. James will likely get picked in the second round although a random team could disrupt the flow of the draft select him early. Nevertheless, the Suns are reportedly looking to move from the No. 22 spot in the draft.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Suns are interested in trading down and possibly acquiring multiple picks for the 22nd overall selection. They have a depleted stock of picks because of the trades that got them Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

The Suns are not afraid to put some rookies on their roster considering how limited their flexibility is this summer. They have a very expensive salary bill and are expected to get hit by the luxury tax. It should be pointed out that they coming off a very disappointing first-round sweep against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs.

If the Phoenix Suns are truly interested in Bronny James, trading down makes sense since they could get at least a couple of second-round picks or even a late first-round and a second-round pick for the No. 22 selection.

James has his detractors who don't believe that he's ready for the NBA. However, he also has his supporters such as Paul George, who even compared him to Jrue Holiday. An underrated guard who doesn't care about scoring and plays relentless defense.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, the Suns are also open to trading up if needed. Some of the prospects Phoenix had their eyes on recently are Ryan Dunn, Tyler Smith and Tyler Kolek. Potential trade partners floated around by Suns fans are the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rich Paul reveals more potential landing spots for Bronny James

Rich Paul reveals more potential landing spots for Bronny James.

In addition to the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns, Bronny James has been linked to teams such as the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. Bronny's agent and a great friend of his father LeBron, Rich Paul, told ESPN that there are some teams interested in the 19-year-old guard.

Paul explained that if the Lakers won't draft Bronny with the No. 55 pick, the Maverciks are expected to swoop in at No. 58. He also mentioned the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors as potential draft destinations.

"There are other teams that love Bronny. For example, Minnesota, Dallas, Toronto. If it's not the Lakers, it will be someone else/ Minnesota would love to get Bronny in, but I don't know who their owner is going to be. Nico Harrison is like an uncle to Bronny. If the Lakers don't take him at 55, Dallas would take him at 58 and give him a guaranteed deal. Masai (Uriji) loves him. They could take him without even seeing him at 31. Workouts aren't everything for these teams," Paul said.