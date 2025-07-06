Bronny James Summer League stats: Lakers star performance & points against Heat explored | July 6, 2025

After missing the summer league opener against the Golden State Warriors, Bronny James suited up for the LA Lakers' second game against the Miami Heat on Sunday. The Lakers guard came out aggressive in his first game.

James opened the Lakers' scoring with a dunk within a minute. After a jump shot from Cole Swider, Bronny drained a 3-pointer, giving the Lakers a 7-4 lead.

The Lakers guard calmed down for the rest of the quarter and most of the second quarter. He made another 3-point shot with three minutes left, followed by two more points with free throws.

Player PTS REB AST FG 3-PT FT STL BLK PF +/- Bronny James 10 2 0 3-8 2-6 2-2 1 0 0 4

