  Bronny James Summer League stats: Lakers star performance & points against Heat explored | July 6, 2025

Bronny James Summer League stats: Lakers star performance & points against Heat explored | July 6, 2025

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 06, 2025 21:37 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Getty
Bronny James stat against Miami Heat in Summer League [Picture Credit: Getty]

After missing the summer league opener against the Golden State Warriors, Bronny James suited up for the LA Lakers' second game against the Miami Heat on Sunday. The Lakers guard came out aggressive in his first game.

James opened the Lakers' scoring with a dunk within a minute. After a jump shot from Cole Swider, Bronny drained a 3-pointer, giving the Lakers a 7-4 lead.

The Lakers guard calmed down for the rest of the quarter and most of the second quarter. He made another 3-point shot with three minutes left, followed by two more points with free throws.

PlayerPTSREBASTFG3-PT FTSTLBLKPF+/-
Bronny James102 03-82-62-21004
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Ribin Peter
