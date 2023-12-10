Bronny James USC debut: Date, time & more explored

After a long wait, Bronny James is set to make his debut at USC. Doctors have cleared him to play following his scary incident over the summer where he went into cardiac arrest.

Early Sunday afternoon, USC announced that Bronny James is available to play in their upcoming game against Long Beach State. For those looking to tune into the action, tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern time and will be aired on the Pac-12 Network.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the son of LA Lakers star LeBron James, Bronny was expected to be one of the biggest names in college basketball. However, things took a sharp turn when he collapsed at a USC practice over the summer. Thankfully, he was able to overcome what happened and slowly work his way back to full health.

While he is available to play, it has not been said how much action Bronny will see on Sunday. Given the circumstances, USC will likely be careful with his workload in his first games back. No matter the case, this will be Bronny's first chance to showcase his skills at the college level in hopes of raising his draft stock.

How has USC performed leading up to Bronny James' debut?

Early in the year, USC saw itself ranked in the men's college basketball top 25. However, they've dropped down in the standings after suffering a couple losses.

Heading into Sunday's game against Long Beach State, USC sits at 5-3 on the year. As far as the Pac-12 standings go, they have dropped to ninth place.

Looking at their recent schedule, USC has been up-and-down lately. They are 1-2 in their last three games, including a double-digit defeat to No. 7-ranked Gonzaga.

Easily the biggest bright spot for USC so far this season is the play of point guard Isaiah Collier. Following a strong start to the year, the young prospect is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Collier has played in eight games this season and is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

With Bronny James making his return to USC this weekend, USC will not have the chance to showcase their star freshman duo. As a projected first-round pick himself, Bronny should be able to help USC get their season back on track.

With the projected No. 1 pick and the son of LeBron James in their lineup, USC is now going to be one of the most talked-about teams in college basketball this season.