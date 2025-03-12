“Bronny looked over at me” - Stephen A. Smith uncovers more details about LeBron James’ outburst with Bronny James’ involvement 

During an appearance on Gilbert Arena's podcast on Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith uncovered more details about LeBron James confronting him because of his son Bronny James. James approached the ESPN analyst when the LA Lakers hosted the New York Knicks on Thursday at the Crypto.com Arena.

The incident went down after the third quarter following a timeout. James spotted Smith courtside and directly confronted him for talking about Bronny. Here's what the Lakers superstar said, as per the ESPN analyst:

"You gotta stop talking s**t about my son. You gotta stop f**king with my son. That's my son, that's my son."

Until now, Smith only revealed the conversation between them. On Tuesday, he gave new details about this situation, saying Bronny James was indirectly involved in this after apparently making a "sad" face when he saw Smith courtside in the first quarter, which James may have picked on before approaching the ESPN analyst.

"I remember, during a timeout in the first quarter, seeing Bronny, and Bronny looked over at me and he had a sad look on his face," Smith said. "And I am imagining, pops [LeBron] saw that s**t. It hit him and he couldn't hold it and he rolled up on me." (1:30)

Stephen A. Smith respected LeBron James for approaching him as a father. However, he wasn't impressed with how and when the Lakers superstar decided to confront him. Smith believes James should have approached him privately to discuss this matter.

The ESPN analyst also thinks he was right to critique Bronny James as he covers the NBA at large, and the Lakers rookie is part of the league.

Stephen A. Smith calls LeBron James 'weak' after learning real reason behind why he confronted him about Bronny James

After Stephen A. Smith addressed his confrontation with LeBron James on Friday for the first time, he found out on Sunday that the real reason the Lakers superstar called him out was because he picked on his parenting ability. Like the rest of the NBA fans, Smith found this out after a video of James' interaction with his former teammate and ESPN broadcaster, Richard Jefferson, went viral.

"Once he talks about, ‘I’m pleading you as a father,’ I can’t," James told Jefferson.

Before critiquing Bronny James, Smith went viral for "pleading" with James as a father to "stop" pushing his son in the NBA at this stage because he's not ready.

Stephen A. Smith blasted LeBron James on not one but two different platforms. First, he called out James on his own podcast, and Tuesday, in Gilbert Arenas' show. Here's what the ESPN analyst said:

"I thought is was weak, I thought it was some bulls**t," Smith said." But, in the moment, I knew that I was listening to a father."

Smith also said he was "p**sed" when he saw James' interaction with Jefferson.

