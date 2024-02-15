"Bronny would make Thanasis look like Michael Jordan" - Lakers already contemplating to draft LeBron James' son has NBA fans in shambles

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has a $51.4 million player option heading into the 2024-25 campaign. Where the four-time MVP could end up playing next season will easily be one of the biggest storylines in the offseason. He has vowed on several occasions to play for the team that drafts his son Bronny James.

James Jr. is now playing college basketball for the USC Trojans. After a summer where he suffered cardiac arrest, the younger James is doing quite well considering the ordeal that he had to go through. There are reports that he is on track to have a one-and-done career with the Trojans and make himself eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.

It has become clear that whoever lands Bronny James will also likely get the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. The 20x All-Star remains an elite player so grabbing the son to include the father is an idea that some teams may continue to think about leading into the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The Athletic” recently reported that the Lakers are considering drafting the former Sierra Canyon star. Fans promptly greeted the rumor:

“Bronny would make thanasis look like Michael Jordan”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bronny James’ interesting preseason with the Trojans has to be included in evaluating his collegiate career. He didn’t have the kind of preparation needed for an incoming freshman to immediately make an impact. James Jr. concentrated on getting back healthy before he could even think of basketball.

James Jr. is averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 16 games for USC. He is shooting 35.6%, including a dismal 27.1% from behind the arc. There have been glimpses of James’ highly-touted defense but he has not consistently performed on that level in college.

Bronny James is looking like a mid-second-round talent solely based on his numbers. Without the prospect of LeBron James playing together with him, teams may be hesitant to draft him early.

LeBron James is convinced that Bronny James can already play for the Lakers

Following the LA Lakers’ 127-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in January this year, LeBron James gave a bold declaration to the media. He told reporters in a postgame interview that Bronny James could already suit up for LA. The four-time champ added that it would be “easy” for his son to suit up and compete.

James Jr. was only seven games into his career with the Trojans when his father gave that statement. Like most freshmen, he has been having an up-and-down career. A month later, he has been largely on that status quo. If he enters the 2024 draft, teams will be evaluating him for his talents. He will also be considered as the best and biggest bait to lure LeBron James away from the LA Lakers.

How the Lakers will try to get him is anybody’s guess. LA’s 2024 first-round pick could belong to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the deal to bring Anthony Davis to Hollywood. A second-rounder is also owed to the Memphis Grizzlies. Rob Pelinka has another second-round pick from the LA Clippers to try and get Bronny James.

James Jr. could be playing like Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s seldom-used teammate with the Bucks, and teams could still draft him early. Getting him puts them in a nice spot to grab the Lakers superstar.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!