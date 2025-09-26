  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 26, 2025 03:20 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Press Conference - Source: Imagn
"Bronny's got a sick swing": Lakers coach JJ Redick admits being "jealous" of Bronny James' natural athleticism in golf. [photo: Imagn]

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick said on Thursday that he had a busy but “terrific” offseason. Redick added that he spent time on the fairways, but never played golf with either LeBron James or Bronny James. The former NBA journeyman, however, said he has a plan to play with both in the future.

Redick mentioned his future plans in golf with the Jameses and added, who between the father and son, has been better on the greens:

“Bronny [James] and I, we got something set up. Bronny’s got a sick swing, just an absolute natural athlete. A little jealous of him. He’s gonna be a sick golfer.”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James picked up golfing in the offseason, making Bronny James his natural partner. The younger James, though, has been the more natural talent than his four-time NBA MVP father. In a few months, the difference in their levels has been quite obvious to Redick.

JJ Redick has reportedly been playing golf since 2006, his rookie season in the NBA. He said in 2021, following his final season in pro basketball, that he has an “intense obsession” with the sport. After all those years of playing, it wasn’t until 2023 that he broke 80. He was confident the 40-year-old Lakers superstar would not shoot 65 anytime soon.

JJ Redick looks to concentrate on forming “habits” for Lakers to start training camp

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka expressed his confidence that the roster construction would help the team contend for the championship. Pelinka noted the addition of Deandre Ayton and 3-and-D players to complement the team’s superstars.

Despite their lofty expectations, JJ Redick, who had his first full offseason with the team, has learned his lessons. Redick told Clifton what he will concentrate on once the Lakers open training camp:

“Our habits. If you look at Game 4 of the Minnesota series, our inability to communicate, our inability to inbound the ball, the things that hurt us the most were our habits. As a coach, you have to take ownership of that.”

The LA Lakers will open training camp one week after JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka engaged reporters in the team’s season-opening press conference. Redick said that he can’t wait to start the first steps, which he hoped would lead to an 18th championship for the franchise.



