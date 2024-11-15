"Bronny's odds is more than his salary" - NBA fans roast Bronny James over long shot ROTY odds

The Rookie of the Year race has started and LA Lakers' Bronny James has a long shot of winning the award. Because of his non-impressive play this season, James is not in the discussion to win the award. However, that didn't stop fans from roasting the Lakers rookie.

According to Bovada, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain is the favorite to win the award with +280 odds. Meanwhile, James is at the bottom of the race and has +100,000 odds of winning it. His teammate and fellow rookie, Dalton Knecht, has a +1000 odds.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On X (previously Twitter), fans made fun of LeBron James' son for his prospects of winning Rookie of the Year.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Bronny James odds is more than his salary in NBA 😭🙏," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Why's bronny on the list," another fan said.

"Bronny being a line and betting it is just donating to the bookies 😂," a fan said.

Other fans talked about McCain's chances at winning ROTY.

"Who knew that Zesty TikTok boy can hoop like that???" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"We know what McCain’s new YouTube video gonna be about at the end of the season if he wins," another fan said.

"After this past week, Jared McCain is definitely in the lead. Still a lot of basketball to be played, though," one fan said.

James has played six games for the Lakers this season, averaging 0.7 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists. After playing his first six games, the organization assigned him to their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

The young guard debuted for the team on Nov. 9 and had six points, three rebounds and four assists.

It's been reported by the franchise that James will only play home games for South Bay.

Also read: Savannah James shares tearful reaction watching Bronny's NBA debut: "My stomach was doing backflips"

When will fans see Bronny James back in action?

The South Bay Lakers are set to play against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, Nov. 15. Unfortunately for the fans, they won't get to see Bronny James play that game. The Warriors will be the home team at the Kaiser Permanente Arena.

The UCLA Health Training Center is the venue for the Lakers' next home game. The club will host the Stockton Kings on Sunday, November 17.

The stadium was full for James's debut G-League game. Despite costing $200, all of the tickets were sold out.

Fans watched the young rookie play as he played the starting forward position. His family, teammates and coaches were in attendance during the game.

Also read: "Too trash for the G League" - NBA fans react to Bronny James only playing home games for South Bay Lakers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback