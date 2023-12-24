“Bronny don't want no smoke with LeBron”: Paul Pierce shoots down Kevin Garnett's claim about Bronny James beating his dad 1v1

Former NBA player Paul Pierce shot down Kevin Garnett's claim that Bronny James could beat his father, LeBron James, if the two matched up in a one-on-one game. Pierce and Garnett were debating the issue on an episode of the KG Certified podcast. Bronny James is currently featuring for the USC Trojans.

The two hosts went back and forth, exchanging views on who would win a game between Bronny James and his father. Pierce was fervent that the USC freshman had no chance of beating his father.

"Bronny don't want no smoke with Big Bron right now." Pierce said.

"Bronny winning the game bro." Garnett replied.

"No he not right now. Versus Big Bron? 5 and O come on dawg what you talking about? Man Bron is not giving him that...," Pierce said. "He don't have to go full steam right now...Bronny only 6'2 Lebron is 6'9 dawg! Bronny ain't got his grown man strength yet,"

Bronny James has only featured in two games this season for USC after returning from cardiac arrest in July. The 19-year-old guard is currently averaging 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and one assist.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the LA Lakers are still the most likely team to pick Bronny James if he is available in the 2025 NBA draft. Los Angeles is +600 to draft Bronny James this summer.

Bronny James does not currently appear on some of the most popular mock drafts at this point in the season. Neither "For The Win’s Bryan Kalbrosky" nor "The Athletic‘s" Sam Vecenie have Bronny James on their mock drafts.

The Laker's offense continues to falter

The Los Angeles Lakers offense is one of the NBA's worst offenses. Lakers offensive efficiency ranks 24th in the league, behind the Washington Wizards while sitting just above two bottom-tier teams, the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz, both seen as tanking teams.

LA's offensive issues have been attributed to many factors, from relying too much on Austin Reaves to create shots to under-utilizing Anthony Davis who is averaging a quiet 24.3 points with 12.4 rebounds, the Lakers need to sort their offense.

“There’s no break coming,” a visibly despondent Anthony Davis told reporters. “No help coming. There’s no cavalry. We’ve got to do it within this locker room. We’ve got everyone back now. We just got to find a way to get into the win column.”

The LA Lakers need to re-fuel their offense as soon as possible. LeBron James is in the twilight years of his career, combine that with an underutilized Anthony Davis, and an Austin Reaves who's playing 27 minutes per game, and the Lakers have a real issue on their hands.