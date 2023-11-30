"Bronny x Lebron agenda back on track" - Bronny James cleared to return for basketball activities has NBA fans buzzing

Back on July 25, 2023, Bronny James was hospitalized for having a cardiac arrest during team practice with the USC Trojans and has since been recovering from it. Recently, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the son of LeBron James has been "cleared to make a full return to basketball." Additionally, the Trojans guard will participate next week in preparation for the NCAA season.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the James family also released a statement of gratitude for all the support they have received from family, friends, and the USC community, especially how the medical team managed the whole situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From the news, several NBA fans tweeted out their reactions via X.

"Bronny x LeBron agenda back on track."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

From the fans' reactions, they all voiced their excitement for the latest news regarding Bronny James' condition. His cardiac arrest incident was considered a scary moment for a young and promising athlete. Now cleared to return to playing basketball, Bronny can continue on his journey to make it to the NBA, following in his father's footsteps.

Some fans remain cautious with the latest update, as what Bronny James went through was serious, especially considering the nature of the sport that he is playing. At the same time, most were optimistic about the possibility of a LeBron James and Bronny team-up or meeting in the NBA.

LeBron James responds to comparisons made to his athleticism as a rookie to Bronny James' current version

In response to X user Famouslos32's tweet about Bronny James having almost the same athleticism as LeBron James when he was a rookie, the LA Lakers forward tweeted that he agreed with the similarity made.

"Exactly! He's definitely just as if not right there at his age," James tweeted. "The casuals just like to argue about s*** they literally don't know about."

Expand Tweet

Back when LeBron James was an NBA prospect entering the league, he was well regarded as one of the most impressive basketball athletes for his athletic ability. Since he got into the league, the 19-time NBA All-Star has remained in top condition, despite losing some of his speed in his latest season.

Bronny James, on the other hand, also has something to say about his athleticism as he prepares for his NBA arrival. Despite the difference in playing styles on the court, there's no denying that some of the physical talents and the on-court vision of Bronny's father are present in how he plays.