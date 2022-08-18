“Brooklyn is not interested in doing that” - NBA insider says the LA Lakers will only give up 2 first round picks for Kyrie Irving, says they have been hesitant to do it for other players

Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers continue to be in hot pursuit of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. However, no trade is imminent as the Nets have no intention of doing a deal as things stand.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, ultimate NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski spoke about how the Lakers are positioning themselves for the move at Kyrie Irving. Woj spoke about how the Lakers are unwilling to part ways with their two draft picks for anything other than Kyrie Irving.

"The Lakers right now, their trade asset value are in those two unprotected draft picks they still own 2027, 2029. Now there are deals on the table where teams would like both, hypothetically, Indiana - Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The Lakers have not been willing to put to two first-round picks in a deal for them."

"I am told a deal that the Lakers would put those two unprotected picks in for is Brooklyn for Kyrie Irving. But Brooklyn is not interested in doing that. Any trade Brooklyn make down the road, they want to get a team back to they can win with now and certainly with Kevin Durant situation unresolved, they have not engaged the Lakers on Kyrie Irving," Woj said.

The LA Lakers have been constantly rumored to be actively pursuing trades for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. However, the two draft picks the Lakers have are the remaining draft capital of the franchise for this decade.

Kyrie Irving's connection with LeBron James makes this more plausible as King James approaches the twillight of his career and possesses a win-now mentality. Hence, the Lakers willingess to part ways with draft capital for short-term success.

Can the LA Lakers land Kyrie Irving?

Earlier in the summer, there was a chance that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving could walk away and sign with another team. The LA Lakers were touted as the favorites to sign him with their mid-level exception, but Irving exercised his player option worth over $36 million.

After picking up his player-option, any move by the LA Lakers for Irving will be via trade. This is where it gets tricky as the Lakers can offer Russell Westbrook in return for Irving and possibly someone like Joe Harris added to make the salary work. But there has been no indication that the Nets will enterain this deal.

However, should the LA Lakers add in two first-round picks, Westbrook, then a deal might be on the cards. The Nets are desperate to recoup some draft capital after exhausting theirs in the trade for James Harden. Westbrook will be a punt for the Nets, but it will be something that they can walk away from in the summer of 2024 as his contract expires then.

Should the LA Lakers be able to pull off a deal for Kyrie Irving while getting rid of Russell Westbrook, then they will possess a championship caliber roster for the upcoming season.

