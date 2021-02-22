Brooklyn Nets 112-108 LA Clippers: Twitter explodes as James Harden and crew hang on to  knock off "the best team in the league"

The Brooklyn Nets hang on to beat the LA Clippers 112-108 to go undefeated during their Western Conference road trip. The Nets have now defeated the defending champions and the LA Clippers, who Jeff Van Gundy believes to be "arguably the best team in the league," in a span of four days.
James Harden led the Brooklyn Nets with 37 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Kyrie Irving, who finished with 28 despite going just two for 11 from three.
The LA Clippers put up a good fight but were able to complete the comeback after tieing the game up with under a minute to play. They were down by as much as 15 at one point in the fourth quarter. Paul George finished with a team-high 34 points and had help from Kawhi Leonard, who scored 29.
James Harden and Kyrie Irving shine in victory over the LA Clippers
James Harden and Kyrie Irving already seem to have great chemistry as they led the Brooklyn Nets to their sixth straight victory. The two started the game, scoring 25 of the team's first 28 points, and never looked back, as combined for 65 on the night.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the duo's performance:
The Brooklyn Nets have now completed the longest undefeated road trip in franchise history, and they were without Kevin Durant for four of the five games.
They have won their last eight games in a row when facings teams in the Western Conference. If you are a Brooklyn Nets fan right now, your biggest challenge to a championship no longer seems to be the Lakers and the LA Clippers, but the teams in the Eastern Conference.
Kawhi Leonard misses the game tieing bucket against the Brooklyn Nets
Kawhi Leonard had a chance to tie the game at 110 with under ten seconds to go, but he was called for an offensive foul on James Harden when he drove to the basket.
Leonard wanted to challenge the play, but the LA Clippers had recently used their final challenge on an earlier offensive call against Patrick Beverley.
Twitter was in splits about the referees' decision:
Paul George had a great game for the LA Clippers but was on the bench during a crucial part of the fourth quarter. It seems clear the Ty Lue has him on a minute restriction.
Check out how Twitter reacted below:
ALSO READ: NCAA March Madness 2021: Complete Schedule, Dates & TimePublished 22 Feb 2021, 09:59 IST