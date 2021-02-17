Brooklyn Nets 128-124 Phoenix Suns: Twitter erupts as James Harden leads his side to comeback win from 24-point deficit

The Brooklyn Nets had a huge comeback win over the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday.

The Nets rallied from 24 points down in the third quarter and caught up with the Suns in the final minute of the game. They were down by just one point with less than a minute left.

Twitter blew up as the Brooklyn Nets made an improbable and nearly impossible resurrection. Check out some of the best reactions from the platform below.

Phoenix Suns were on fire vs Brooklyn Nets to start the game

The Phoenix Suns led by double-digits for most of the game, which appeared to be headed for a blowout.

Shots just weren't falling for the Brooklyn Nets, while the Suns could do almost nothing wrong. Many thought the game was over by the end of the first half.

Brooklyn Nets outplay Phoenix Suns down the stretch

When the Brooklyn Nets were making a comeback, it was Chris Paul who carried the Phoenix Suns on his back.

The veteran guard was as reliable as ever, making clutch baskets including a number of threes during the most crucial moments of the game.

Chris Paul is doing it all for the Suns down the stretch 🔥@NBA | @CP3

pic.twitter.com/MBXlec8hba — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 17, 2021

However, Paul's pyrotechnics weren't enough as the Nets would chip away at the Suns' lead little by little until they eventually got ahead.

James Harden provided the biggest shot for the Brooklyn Nets via a three-pointer from the top of the key with only 29.8 seconds remaining. The Nets took a two-point lead with this shot, marking the first time they led in this game.

JAMES HARDEN CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/2hQsBv3lDG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 17, 2021

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts to a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the final moments of the second half of the NBA game at Phoenix Suns Arena on February 16, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Twitter went crazy in the last few minutes of the game as the Brooklyn Nets made several crunch-time plays. From offense to defense, the Nets were immensely focused and would not be denied the win.

Live look at James Harden stopping Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/abL1UulHIk — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 17, 2021

FINAL OBSERVATIONS: Don’t matter the injuries or how hot an opponent can be heading in, the NETS are unstoppable. Guys stepped up for the Nets in the 2nd Half even w/o KD/KYRIE! James Harden was JAMES HARDEN! 2nd half mistakes by #Suns cost the W! Onto the next🌟 #JMC305Eaton — Bannon Clark (@bannon_clark) February 17, 2021

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were the highest-paid cheerleaders on the court as they cheered for their teammates from the bench. However, James Harden made up for their absence with his clutch play.

KD and Kyrie watching Harden cook tonight pic.twitter.com/uSNpHot4uO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2021

Kyrie and KD were HYPED after Harden hit the game-winner 😤 pic.twitter.com/kyMH9Rms9Q — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2021

Many chided the Phoenix Suns for giving the game away to a team that was missing two of its three stars.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker just couldn't overcome the weakened Boston Celtics, and Twitter users took note.

Hey Phoenix suns fans say hi to your dad🔥 pic.twitter.com/jfk4sx56ao — 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵𝘉𝘰𝘺𝘉𝘢𝘮𝘣I(17-12💂‍♂️) (DEMON ARC) (@Buddha_Dust) February 17, 2021

i would write off the phoenix suns tonight...couldn't hold a 24 point lead vs nets sans kyrie and kd — George Abraham (@CoachesCornerGA) February 17, 2021

What the Phoenix Suns did just now pic.twitter.com/a3mjhPri3l — Adam (@SkyScreamer8) February 17, 2021

James Harden effect > Chris Paul effect — Nak (@Nakas_) February 17, 2021

Death

Taxes

James Harden and Jeff Green beating Chris Paul — Disney Gary Clark (@Itamar1710) February 17, 2021

Devin Booker turned into Devin’s a Looker those last 5 minutes. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 17, 2021

The Miami Heat also made an appearance in tweets for not signing James Harden when he was still with the Houston Rockets.

What if the Miami Heat had gotten James Harden instead of keeping Tyler Herro??? 🏀 pic.twitter.com/VLHzFyLtxS — ıllıllı 𝙈𝙊𝘾 ıllıllı (@MOC_Dude) February 17, 2021

Heat fans watching Nets game after not trading Tyler Herro for James Harden pic.twitter.com/w2lSvyZd1C — Seaman of Canada (@SeamanEmmanuel) February 17, 2021

The Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul was a former teammate of James Harden at the Houston Rockets. Both stars played well but it was the latter who had the last laugh.

Harden led his Brooklyn Nets and all other scorers with 38 points and added 11 assists and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Paul had 29 points and seven assists to lead the Suns.