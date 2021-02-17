Brooklyn Nets 128-124 Phoenix Suns: Twitter erupts as James Harden leads his side to comeback win from 24-point deficit

The Brooklyn Nets had a huge comeback win over the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday.
The Nets rallied from 24 points down in the third quarter and caught up with the Suns in the final minute of the game. They were down by just one point with less than a minute left.
Twitter blew up as the Brooklyn Nets made an improbable and nearly impossible resurrection. Check out some of the best reactions from the platform below.
Phoenix Suns were on fire vs Brooklyn Nets to start the game
The Phoenix Suns led by double-digits for most of the game, which appeared to be headed for a blowout.
Shots just weren't falling for the Brooklyn Nets, while the Suns could do almost nothing wrong. Many thought the game was over by the end of the first half.
Brooklyn Nets outplay Phoenix Suns down the stretch
When the Brooklyn Nets were making a comeback, it was Chris Paul who carried the Phoenix Suns on his back.
The veteran guard was as reliable as ever, making clutch baskets including a number of threes during the most crucial moments of the game.
However, Paul's pyrotechnics weren't enough as the Nets would chip away at the Suns' lead little by little until they eventually got ahead.
James Harden provided the biggest shot for the Brooklyn Nets via a three-pointer from the top of the key with only 29.8 seconds remaining. The Nets took a two-point lead with this shot, marking the first time they led in this game.
Twitter went crazy in the last few minutes of the game as the Brooklyn Nets made several crunch-time plays. From offense to defense, the Nets were immensely focused and would not be denied the win.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were the highest-paid cheerleaders on the court as they cheered for their teammates from the bench. However, James Harden made up for their absence with his clutch play.
Many chided the Phoenix Suns for giving the game away to a team that was missing two of its three stars.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker just couldn't overcome the weakened Boston Celtics, and Twitter users took note.
The Miami Heat also made an appearance in tweets for not signing James Harden when he was still with the Houston Rockets.
The Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul was a former teammate of James Harden at the Houston Rockets. Both stars played well but it was the latter who had the last laugh.
Harden led his Brooklyn Nets and all other scorers with 38 points and added 11 assists and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Paul had 29 points and seven assists to lead the Suns.Published 17 Feb 2021, 12:23 IST