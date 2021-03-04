Brooklyn Nets 132-114 Houston Rockets: Twitter explodes as James Harden shines in homecoming game

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden made his return to the Toyota Center for the first time since the mid-January blockbuster trade. The Nets controlled the game, outscoring the Houston Rockets in each quarter on their way to a strong 18-point victory.
James Harden led the scoring effort for the Brooklyn Nets, clearly feeling comfortable in his old arena. He finished with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds to give the Nets a big road victory.
Houston Rockets guard John Wall was the game's leading scorer, dropping 36 points on 40% shooting. The Rockets were simply unable to make stops on defense, dropping their 13th straight game and falling to 11-23 on the season.
James Harden receives warm welcome as Brooklyn Nets take road victory in Houston
The Brooklyn Nets are now victorious in 10 of their last 11 games, jumping all the way to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. Even with the absence of Kevin Durant, the Nets have gotten great production from Harden and Irving, along with strong bench performances.
The Houston Rockets gave a heartwarming welcome to James Harden, with fans also giving him a standing ovation upon his arrival. While his trade may have had some drama, the Houston fanbase is clearly very appreciative of Harden's performances for the team so far.
The former Houston Rockets star recorded his eighth triple-double of the year, proving to be a great addition for the Brooklyn Nets on a nightly basis.
James Harden increased his season average to 25.2 points, 11 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
James Harden seems to be on good terms with the players and staff of the Houston Rockets, as tonight was all smiles and applause.
The Beard is putting up MVP-caliber numbers, and the Brooklyn Nets are looking like one of the most dangerous teams in basketball.
