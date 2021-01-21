Brooklyn Nets 135-147 Cleveland Cavaliers: Twitter erupts as Collin Sexton steals show from Kyrie Irving

NBA fans witnessed the much-awaited debut of the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant when the franchise took on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday. However, it was Collin Sexton who stole the show as the Cavs beat the Nets 147-135 in double overtime.

Sexton had a spectacular performance worthy of an All-Star appearance. He was scorching hot in overtime, scoring 20 straight points on his way to a career-high 42 points.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving scored 37 points in the duel of top-flight point guards. The game was Irving’s first since coming back from a controversial 5-game hiatus and a two-game absence due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. It’s also his first time playing with James Harden since the Nets' blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets.

Did the Brooklyn Nets get away with a call against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

One of the most controversial decisions in the game was a reversal of a call by the officials in the fourth quarter.

After an offensive foul on Kyrie Irving was overturned with 1.5 seconds remaining in regulation, more than one Twitter user thought the game was rigged.

“KD, Kyrie, and Harden cannot lose their first game together. Do anything to make sure they come out with the win.” pic.twitter.com/lLAqZA9Fxg — Jose (@JZepeda_13) January 21, 2021

Bruh. The refs almost gave the cavs the game with a second left in regulation. 🤣 — Netsfan_tony (@AntonioForlano6) January 21, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard vs Brooklyn Nets point guard

Sexton’s big game was not lost on this Twitter user who thought he was better than the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3.

Sure you have KD, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden but do you have COLLIN SEXTON?!?!? — Corso (@corso_ryan) January 21, 2021

Someone ridiculed Irving for giving up so many points. Not that this was an accurate assessment, though. Meanwhile, another user encouraged the player to take another break.

Kyrie points allowed while on ball: 60 😂😂😂😂😂 — Moses Bin Shlomo (@BradenWinkler) January 21, 2021

GO BACK ON YOUR SPIRITUAL JOURNEY @KYRIEIRVING — Rico (@Robfrfr) January 21, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant also gave his take on the exciting game, with Collin Sexton taking the lead for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

sexton on one 🥴 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 21, 2021

Irving was honored by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, but Collin Sexton had other plans.

One fan compared Sexton outdueling Irving to Kanye West stealing the trophy from Taylor Swift during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.

Collin be like... pic.twitter.com/YDUy4IstyV — Your Favorite Christian (@YourFavXtian) January 21, 2021

On the Brooklyn Nets' defense

Regarding the loss by the Brooklyn Nets, FOX Sports analyst and LeBron James fan Nick Wright had a couple of “concerns” for the Big 3. Tommy Beer from Forbes had a similar take as well.

Also, I know it was double overtime, but I’m not sure what’s more concerning for the Nets:



The 147 points they game up, or the 148 minutes that KD, Harden & Kyrie played... against the Cavs. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 21, 2021

Brooklyn can obviously score with any team in the league, but defense will be a major issue for the Nets all season.



Nets give up 147 points in a double-OT loss to Cleveland tonight.



GM Sean Marks will have to address that via trade or the buy-out market. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 21, 2021

Kevin Durant #7 James Harden #13 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrate during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The NBA Memes Twitter account had a funny way of assessing the Brooklyn Nets’ reasoning for the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nets fans' book of excuses for why they lost to the Cavs with Kyrie Irving back pic.twitter.com/vfkW6rEz4Y — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 21, 2021

Another fan brought LeBron James and Anthony Davis into the mix to make fun of the Brooklyn Nets’ chances of winning the title in a potential finals battle against defending champions, the LA Lakers.

"and they really said we're not gonna repeat" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fEml55FxtS — joshualebi (@joshualebi) January 21, 2021

Even ESPN’s SportsCenter joined in on the fun with this tweet:

42 points from Collin Sexton in a win ...



Summary of Nets-Cavs: pic.twitter.com/lDKsL0FV9f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2021

Finally, there’s this Twitter user who hilariously summed up practically every NBA analyst’s assessment of the Brooklyn Nets’ defensive woes tonight.

Nets on offense vs the Nets on defense pic.twitter.com/jIXck3dJ43 — Vincent Perricone (@VPerricone92) January 21, 2021

Regardless of the result, this is the first game together for Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant. There will certainly be adjustments in the near future. This game underscores all of the issues involved in bringing together a conglomerate of stars of this magnitude.

Kudos to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who played terrific team basketball to upset the Brooklyn Nets.

