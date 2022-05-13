“Going Kyrie Irving’s way and Kevin Durant’s way it hasn’t gotten you nowhere” - Kendrick Perkins impressed by Sean Marks asserting his authority and taking charge of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are the faces of the Brooklyn Nets, but recent comments from general manager Sean Marks has Kendrick Perkins applauding the GM for asserting control over the team.

In the modern NBA, superstars and front offices work together to build rosters and win championships.

With the Brooklyn Nets, there was an expectation that Irving and Durant were the most influential people in the organization, but recent comments by GM Sean Marks showed more front-office influence.

The remarks by Sean Marks are also drawing praise from Kendrick Perkins, as he believes the GM needed to push back against the two Nets superstars.

"Well, I actually love the talk there from Sean Marks because I think you've got to start from somewhere. Going Kyrie Irving’s way and Kevin Durant’s way, it hasn’t gotten you nowhere, definitely not to the ultimate goal. It's caused you more problems than it has success. So I actually love Sean Marks coming out publically and speaking on Kyrie Irving."

The Brooklyn Nets have certainly dealt with turmoil this season from various sources, and the current situation ended with a sweep in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

If the team is going to move forward with Kyrie and Kevin Durant, they will need to reevaluate the organization's direction.

While Sean Marks' comments could be seen as critical of the two superstars, it does appear to be more about the culture of the Brooklyn Nets going into next season.

GM Sean Marks on the future of the Brooklyn Nets, with or without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

Sean Marks's vision for the Nets' culture could lead to roster changes.

With the Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks trying to assert control over the team, part of his strategy is reevaluating and developing the culture within the roster.

During the press conference where Kendrick Perkins discussed the remarks, general manager Sean Marks spoke about the team's future, which made him noncommittal about Kyrie Irving.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Are the Nets committed to Kyrie Irving long-term?



"He has some decisions to make on his own. We're looking for guys that want to be something bigger than themselves, play team basketball, and be available. That goes for Kyrie and everybody here." Are the Nets committed to Kyrie Irving long-term?"He has some decisions to make on his own. We're looking for guys that want to be something bigger than themselves, play team basketball, and be available. That goes for Kyrie and everybody here." https://t.co/yRoLbayv8Z

While the influence of Kevin Durant and his co-star will impact the future of the Brooklyn Nets, Sean Marks appears to be committed to having a roster of players that want to play and are available.

The statement also fits with some of the Nets front office's decisions during the past year. While there are still some noticeable question marks about the team going forward, there appears to be a plan.

As Brooklyn prepares for the 2022-2023 NBA season, they will need to commit to following Sean Marks's words and Kendrick Perkins's evaluation if they are going to improve from this disappointing end to their season.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Brooklyn Nets keep Kyrie Irving? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe