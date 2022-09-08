“Brooklyn Nets could easily be in the NBA Finals this upcoming season” – Stephen A. believes the Nets could emerge atop their conference, says only Bucks and Celtics could present challenges

The Brooklyn Nets have found themselves as the talk of the basketball world over the last year, and not necessarily for all the right reasons. But ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said Brooklyn could be a championship contender this season.

Brooklyn still has one of the NBA's most fascinating rosters. If the Nets can get back on track, they could become a force in the Eastern Conference. On "The Rich Eisen Show," Smith said the Nets have all the tools to "easily" make it to the NBA Finals this season.

"So, if Ben Simmons, who was my Defensive Player of the Year two years ago, is ready to go with Kyrie and KD ready to go, there's no reason why the Nets shouldn't be a favorite to come out of the East," Smith said.

"Milwaukee will have something to say about it. Boston will have something to say about it. But the Brooklyn Nets could easily be in the NBA Finals this upcoming season if those brothers show up to work."

After coming into last season as heavy favorites to reach the NBA Finals, Brooklyn experienced an incredibly disappointing, drama-filled year. They were the only team to get swept in the playoffs last season.

As a result, many thought that both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be on their way out of town this summer. Since Durant's late June trade request, cooler heads have prevailed and Brooklyn now has its eyes on the upcoming training camps. While the Nets have been a rollercoaster of emotions the last couple of months, there's still a rare opportunity for the organization.

Brooklyn Nets have potential to make championship run in 2022-23

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is set to return to the court for the 2022-23 season.

The Brooklyn Nets will be one of the more fascinating teams to monitor in the 2022-23 NBA season. While there were plenty of storylines and theatrics surrounding the team last year, the Nets still have one of the deepest rosters in the Eastern Conference.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in the mix, the Nets have two of the league's most dangerous offensive players. The eventual return of star wing Ben Simmons could swing the momentum for Brooklyn. Simmons, the Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and three-time All-Star, hasn't played for the team yet since being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers in February.

