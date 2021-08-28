Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant presents Maryland Terrapins’ Greg Rose with full scholarship at surprise event

Brooklyn Nets’ and Team USA’s gold medallist at the recent Tokyo Olympics, Kevin Durant, made a surprise appearance at a Maryland Terrapins event earlier today ie. on August 27th. Durant’s Nets were ousted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season. He starred in the recent fourth straight Olympic gold medal campaign for Team USA, and has now won three golds in three attempts.

Kevin Durant was a native of Prince George county and played high-school basketball in Maryland’s D.C. suburbs. He made a surprise appearance at the event, which the players thought was meant to wish them good luck for the upcoming NCAA football season.

KD-MV



PG County legend @KDTrey5 tells @gregrose24 and his family that Rose is now on full scholarship! #TBIA pic.twitter.com/YAl4Zx25nS — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 26, 2021

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant appears at surprise event; presents Maryland’s defensive lineman with full scholarship

Earlier today, Kevin Durant appeared via a Zoom call at an event the Maryland Terrapins’ players thought was meant to wish them for the upcoming season. Durant initially wished them luck, and then went on to announce that he had a “special message” for Greg Rose.

DC area legend Kevin Durant presents UMD football player with scholarship https://t.co/gbPCxXol2k — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) August 27, 2021

Rose joined the Terrapins as a walk-on from the Lackawanna College ahead of the 2020 season. Maryland head coach Michael Locksley said the following about the decision to award Greg Rose with the scholarship:

“[Walk-ons] are guys that play the game because they love it and they want to, not because they get a scholarship or check. And so, you know, anytime you can reward them and also publicly do it really helps the morale and it’s great that it happens.”

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

Rose featured in two games for the Maryland Terps last season and is expected to have an increased role in the upcoming season. Kevin Durant, himself preparing for another campaign in which he hopes to bring a championship to Brooklyn, played high school basketball in Maryland and moved to the Nets after winning 2 NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors.

His appearance at the event was met with excitement and applause from the Maryland Terrapins players as they quickly surrounded Rose to congratulate him on the occasion.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar