"This is the very definition of 'my problem for your problem’” - Chris Broussard believes the Brooklyn Nets will be the winner of a potential AD and Russ for Irving and Simmons swap

The LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets went from being favorites, to the former not making the playoffs and the latter crashing out in the first round. These unforeseen circumstances have put both teams back in the roster building phase.

The latest suggestion on "First Things First" was a swap between the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. The proposed deal will see Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons move to LA for Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. While many might brush it away in an instant, there are a few parties that see some merit in it.

"AD and Russ for Kyrie and Simmons is the very definition of 'my problem for your problem.' But I don't hate it. ... The Lakers are the ones taking the biggest risk. The Nets, AD would be great. KD knows how to play with Russ." — Chris Broussard

Chris Broussard understands the possibility of this deal getting nipped at the bud, but went on to give his two cents, as he said:

“This is the very definition of ‘my problem for your problem.’ I mean this is ‘my problem for your problem’ on steroids. But I’m gonna be honest Nick – I don’t hate it.”

For the Lakers, Irving will be reunited with his championship partner from his Celeveland days. Ben Simmons, who is often compared to LeBron James for the way he plays, gets to be mentored by the man himself. However, the previous season raised a lot of doubts around the reliance on Irving and Simmons alike.

The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are likely to be the winner of this deal. Westbrook and Durant had quite a ride together in Oklahoma, before parting ways in an unpleasant manner. That could also factor into the probability of this trade going through.

Kyrie and LeBron in L.A. Russ and KD together again in Brooklyn.



Who says no?

Broussard then went on to highlight the points in favor of the Brooklyn Nets, as he said:

“I know it’s fashionable to rip Russell Westbrook now – well, AD obviously is great – but Westbrook and KD – it worked. I know they didn’t win a championship, but that was a very good team.”

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant caused problems for strong units like the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors. However, with the way things ended between them, it is hard to imagine them fighting for a championship together.

Should the Brooklyn Nets retain the services of Kyrie Irving?

The previous season was quite a challenge for the Brooklyn Nets, having to play without their stars sharing the floor regularly. Kyrie Irving was out of action due to the vaccine mandate, while Kevin Durant and James Harden had injury trouble. That left Steve Nash with a lot of rotation issues throughout the regular season.

Later on, James Harden’s impatience caused the arrival of Ben Simmons to the Nets – a player that is yet to feature for them. The Nets struggled with their defense in the first-round of the playoffs, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown putting on a show.

Hypothetically, Ben Simmons would have made them better defensively, given his size and length.





"When it comes to a lengthy contract ... it's not just about your abilities. It's about your availability and your willingness to be available to capitulate and participate in the best interest of TEAM." — Stephen A. Smith on Brooklyn's hesitancy on extending Kyrie Irving contract.

Given that the trio are yet to be seen in action, Broussard feels that Irving should be retained, as he said:

“Ideally, if I’m the Nets – ideally, I come to a compromise with Kyrie. In which lets say he wants a four-five year max, and we settle on a three-year max.

“If I’m them, I want to try to see what I can do with Ben Simmons, Kyrie and KD.”

The Brooklyn Nets will have a lot to consider over the summer, considering their failure in the playoffs – despite a superstar studded team.

