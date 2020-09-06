Brooklyn Nets News: Byron Scott urges players to support black coaches, NBA legend Don Nelson backs Steve Nash hire

The Brooklyn Nets recently hired Steve Nash to be their head coach for the next four years. This news shocked the entire NBA fraternity, and Steve Nash has become the topic of debate everywhere in the NBA world.

Let us take a look at what some NBA legends have to say about the Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash.

Brooklyn Nets News: Legendary coach Don Nelson likes the Steve Nash hire

Legendary NBA coach Don Nelson

Former Dallas Mavericks coach Don Nelson shared his two cents on the raging debate about Steve Nash being the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets, saying that Nash has always had the 'brain of a coach'. He spoke about his experience with Steve Nash during his Dallas years, saying:

"The head coach was always full of confidence whenever he was on the floor running the team."

Don Nelson says his former PG has the "brain of a coach."

Nelson also spoke about Steve Nash's abilities to see the floor clearly, saying:

"He’s always been a coach on the floor. He knows the game. And he’ll learn the rest as he goes along."

Don Nelson himself is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NBA and holds the record for most regular-season wins by a coach over his 34-year coaching career.

Nelson also has great experience as a player as a part of the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1960s. His praise of Steve Nash will certainly put worried Brooklyn Nets' fans' minds at ease.

Laker legend Byron Scott calls on players to support black coaches

Former LA Lakers head coach Byron Scott

In light of the recent hiring of Steve Nash by the Brooklyn Nets, former LA Lakers star and coach Byron Scott called for black NBA players and superstars to support having a black coach, saying:

"Our players don’t do a good enough job for advocating for black coaches and that's just something that we need to change as well."

Byron Scott alluded to the time when he was hired as the LA Lakers coach after he was received Kobe Bryant's backing. Scott believes that black coaches only get opportunities with teams that are performing poorly and would like to see things change soon.

https://t.co/SliikeCwK2 Byron Scott thinks top NBA players should take a more active role in advocating for Black coaches ... just like Kobe Bryant did for him back in the day. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 6, 2020

The idea that white privilege was involved in Steve Nash's hire has been perpetuated by many black newscasters. We look forward to bringing more updates about Steve Nash and more Brooklyn Nets news in the coming days.

