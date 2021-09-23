Brooklyn Nets Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets will enter the 2021-22 NBA season with the intent to go all the way and win a championship, after getting bounced in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals last season. They have arguably the best roster in the NBA at the moment, with the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden all set to take the court as part of their starting lineup for the upcoming season.

With pre-season coming soon, we will take a look at the Brooklyn Nets' roster, key dates and schedule for the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Brooklyn Nets roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

The Brooklyn Nets had a busy summer as the front office consolidated the roster in key positions. LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap signed to share minutes in the power forward position, while Patty Mills will come off the bench to provide some offensive thrust.

On that note, let's take a look at the Brooklyn Nets roster for the upcoming season:

Player Name Position Years in NBA DeAndre' Bembry Forward 5 Joe Harris Guard 7 Devontae Cacok Forward 2 James Harden Guard 12 Patty Mills Guard 12 Jahlil Okafor Center/Forward 6 Blake Griffin Forward 11 Day'Ron Sharpe Center Rookie Sekou Doumbouya Forward 2 David Duke Guard Rookie James Johnson Forward 12 Nicolas Claxton Forward 2 Kessler Edwards (two-way) Forward Rookie Cameron Thomas Guard Rookie Kevin Durant Forward 13 LaMarcus Aldridge Forward 15 Bruce Brown Guard 3 Kyrie Irving Guard 10 Paul Millsap Forward 15 Jevon Carter Guard 3

Key dates for Brooklyn Nets entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: TBA

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday

Season Opener: Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks, (October 19th, 2021 - Tuesday, 7:30 PM ET).

In last season's Eastern Conference semi-finals re-match, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in the NBA opener. The Nets will be looking for vengeance as the Bucks advanced to the conference finals and eventually won the championship after getting the better of Kevin Durant and co.

New York Daily News @NYDailyNews



Brooklyn’s NBA franchise has announced its 2021-22 regular-season schedule, and it features 38 national games, including five set to air on ABC, 10 on ESPN, 11 on TNT and another 12 on NBA TV.

Brooklyn Nets preseason schedule and dates

The Brooklyn Nets will tip-off their preseason schedule with a game against Western Conference heavyweights LA Lakers. While fans might not be treated to a showdown between the two teams' respective 'Big 3s', there will certainly be a lot of talented players who will take to the court on that day.

The Brooklyn Nets announce they will open up their preseason in Staples Center against the Lakers on Oct. 3.

The Nets will follow it up with a home game against reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, which will be succeeded by a match on the road against Doc Rivers' Philadelphia 76ers.

Steve Nash's side will wrap up their preseason schedule with a home fixture against Western Conference minnows Minnesota Timberwolves.

Date and Time (ET) Match TV Sunday, Oct. 3rd, 3:30 PM Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers YES Network Friday, Oct. 8th, 7:30 PM Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets YES Network Monday, Oct. 11th, 7:00 PM Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers YES Network Thursday, Oct. 14th, 7:30 PM Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets are major contenders for the NBA championship, and it is being speculated that they will lay their hands on the Larry O'Brien championship if they manage to stay healthy.

However, they will have to be wary of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat from their own conference.

