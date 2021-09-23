Brooklyn Nets Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets will enter the 2021-22 NBA season with the intent to go all the way and win a championship, after getting bounced in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals last season. They have arguably the best roster in the NBA at the moment, with the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden all set to take the court as part of their starting lineup for the upcoming season.
With pre-season coming soon, we will take a look at the Brooklyn Nets' roster, key dates and schedule for the 2021-22 NBA campaign.
Brooklyn Nets roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season
The Brooklyn Nets had a busy summer as the front office consolidated the roster in key positions. LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap signed to share minutes in the power forward position, while Patty Mills will come off the bench to provide some offensive thrust.
On that note, let's take a look at the Brooklyn Nets roster for the upcoming season:
Key dates for Brooklyn Nets entering 2021-22 NBA season
Media Day: TBA
Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday
Season Opener: Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks, (October 19th, 2021 - Tuesday, 7:30 PM ET).
In last season's Eastern Conference semi-finals re-match, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in the NBA opener. The Nets will be looking for vengeance as the Bucks advanced to the conference finals and eventually won the championship after getting the better of Kevin Durant and co.
Brooklyn Nets preseason schedule and dates
The Brooklyn Nets will tip-off their preseason schedule with a game against Western Conference heavyweights LA Lakers. While fans might not be treated to a showdown between the two teams' respective 'Big 3s', there will certainly be a lot of talented players who will take to the court on that day.
The Nets will follow it up with a home game against reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, which will be succeeded by a match on the road against Doc Rivers' Philadelphia 76ers.
Steve Nash's side will wrap up their preseason schedule with a home fixture against Western Conference minnows Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Brooklyn Nets are major contenders for the NBA championship, and it is being speculated that they will lay their hands on the Larry O'Brien championship if they manage to stay healthy.
However, they will have to be wary of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat from their own conference.