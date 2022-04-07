"My problem with the Nets is their Batman has a Robin mentality and their Robin has a Batman mentality" - Chris Broussard outlines Brooklyn Nets' biggest issue 

Heading into the playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets are the dark horse team to watch out for in the Eastern Conference. Injuries and other circumstances have them in the play-in tournament, but they are a team nobody wants to see in the first round.

Changes to New York City's mandates have made the Brooklyn Nets one of the scariest seven or eight seeds in history. Now, Kyrie Iriving is eligble to play in home games, something he was unable to do for a majority of the regular season.

While the Brooklyn Nets have a top duo in the league in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they still have flaws that can be exploited in the postseason. Many will cite their lack of size or defense as weakpoints, but FS1's Chris Broussard has a different concern. During a recent appearance on 'First Things First,' he felt there was a problem with the dynamic between the Brooklyn Nets' two top players.

"Their Batman has a Robin mentality, and their Robin has a Batman mentality."

When looking at the numbers, there is a clear disparity when it comes to field goal attempts between Durant and Irving. During the month of April alone, Irving is averaging six more shot attempts than his All-Star counterpart.

As the team's top player, Broussard feels Durant needs to step up and assert himself as the main option offensively:

"KD is not assertive enough to go to Kyrie or Russell Westbrook and say, 'I'm the man, give me the ball, I should be the first option,'"

Brooklyn Nets have a rare star dynamic

While the disparity in shots may be concerning to some, the Nets do not have an issue when it comes to their stars. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving share a strong bond off the court and chose to sign in Brooklyn together. How they fare alongside one another is hardly an issue heading into the postseason.

At this stage in Kevin Durant's career, it is hard to say he has a "robin mentality." When the Nets were rattled with injuries last postseason, he left it all on the line for his team. Durant rarely came off the floor in the final games and put up incredible numbers. Not to mention delievered in some big moments, especially in game 7 against the Bucks. Durant is the Brooklyn Nets' alpha and showed he can still elevate himself when needed.

Given the connection Durant and Irving share, it is safe to assume they will find a proper balance once the postseason gets underway.

