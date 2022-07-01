Brooklyn Nets Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Brooklyn Nets might be entering the 2022-23 NBA season with an entirely new roster. Their franchise superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have both demanded trades, and they are on the verge of declaring a rebuild.

The Nets acquired Royce O'Neale from the Utah Jazz, even though the deal doesn't hold much value if they are losing both Durant and Irving.

The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn has to be one of the most disappointing experiments in NBA history. The trio of Durant, Irving and Harden have recorded just one playoff series win together. All three stars will now likely end up in different locations.

Harden left for Philly last year, while KD and Irving are expected to depart soon.

Nevertheless, Brooklyn's young squad will participate in the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. The Nets don't attend the California Classic or the Utah Jazz Summer League. They will feature in the Las Vegas games from July 8 to July 14.

Brooklyn Nets' roster for the Summer League

The Brooklyn Nets have announced just six players for their Summer League roster so far. The team will be headlined by rookie David Duke Jr. He played 22 games (starting seven) under head coach Steve Nash and averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

The Nets also have three undrafted players who will feature on the roster. Wake Forest's Alondes Williams, UNLV's Donovan Williams and Harvard's Noah Kirkland will all play in the Summer League.

There is no word on rookie Cam Thomas or if he will participate in the games. He was the co-MVP of the 2021 Summer League, and fans are hoping to see him in action.

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Former @HarvardMBB G Noah Kirkwood will play Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets, per league source Former @HarvardMBB G Noah Kirkwood will play Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets, per league source

Here is the Brooklyn Nets' Summer League roster announced so far (will be updated):

Player Name: Position: David Duke Jr. Guard Noah Kirkwood Forward Brison Gresham Forward Taze Moore Forward Alondes Williams Guard Donovan Williams Guard

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets What was your favorite moment from the rooks this season? What was your favorite moment from the rooks this season?

Brooklyn Nets Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Friday, 7/8/2022, 7:00 PM ET Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA TV Sunday, 7/10/2022, 3:30 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets NBA TV Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 6:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets ESPN U Thursday, 7/14/2022, 9:00 PM ET Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN U

Brooklyn will participate in four games in the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas. They will face two Western and two Eastern teams.

All games will be held in one of two locations — the Thomas and Mack Center or the Cox Pavillion at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

Other than national coverage on NBA TV, ESPNU, which comes under the ESPN family of networks, will cover two of the four games.

