Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (November 3rd)

The Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets will be two of 14 teams that will open the NBA In-Season Tournament. Wins and losses in the said competition will be part of every team's win-loss mark in the regular season.

Chicago’s coming off a defeat to the Dallas Mavericks in their last game while Brooklyn is looking to extend their winning streak to three. The Bulls are still looking for consistency after alternating wins and losses.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has won its last two games on the road and will hope to get another win in Chicago before going back to Barclays Center. Mikal Bridges, Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas have been carrying the cudgels of an injury-ravaged lineup.

The Bulls’ offense is ranked 25th in the NBA in offensive rating. They need Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to play well at the same time to defend their home court.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Game Details

Team: Brooklyn Nets (2-2) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-3)

Date and Time: November 3, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Game preview

The Brooklyn Nets have racked up two straight wins despite playing without Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, two of their starters. They also lost Spencer Dinwiddie due to a sprained left ankle in the win against the Charlotte Hornets. Claxton and Johnson remain out while Dinwiddie is questionable.

Cam Thomas had an off-night against Miami but has been impressive on offense. He is averaging 28 points on 51.3% shooting. Brooklyn is expecting him to continue carrying more of the scoring load without Johnson.

Mikal Bridges had his best game of the season against the Heat. He will look to keep it up against the Bulls tonight.

If Chicago’s trend of alternating wins and losses continues, then they’re bound for a win tonight since they lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have been playing well, but not at the same time. Their inconsistencies are the reasons the team has had a roller-coaster ride.

The Bulls are 25th in offensive rating, which is surprising for a team with three legitimate scorers. LaVine exploded for 51 points against the Detroit Pistons late in October but they still lost as DeRozan, Vucevic and the rest struggled. They need to be better as a team or they’re going down with another loss.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Nets (+144) vs. Bulls (-180)

Spread: Nets (+4) vs. Bulls (-4)

Total (O/U): Nets (o219.5) vs. Bulls (u219.5)

The undermanned Nets have been punching above their weight. They’ve already won two straight games on the road and will look to extend that streak. If the Bulls continue to be inconsistent, the visiting team could walk away from the United Center with a win.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted starting lineups

Bulls coach Billy Donovan has been using the same five-man group to start every game this season. He hasn’t mentioned making changes despite their up-and-down season. Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Colby White and Zach LaVine could still start the game versus the Nets.

Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn has been using Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale, Mikal Bridges, Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas in the starting lineup. If Spencer Dinwiddie is available he could return to his spot and move Thomas to the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Top 3 players’ stats

Nets

Cam Thomas

28.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game

Mikal Bridges

20.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game

Dorian Finney-Smith

14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game

Bulls

Zach LaVine

24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists

DeMar DeRozan

21.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game

Nikola Vucevic

15.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game