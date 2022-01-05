Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will start a three-game road trip on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are looking to end their three-game losing streak, while the Pacers are also in a funk, losing five straight games entering Wednesday's matchup.

The Nets were back home at Barclays Center last December 30th for a three-game homestand. However, they suffered three straight defeats, which included losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are struggling on and off the court. They lost their fifth game in a row on Tuesday against the New York Knicks. They were also depleted due to various injuries and players entering health and safety protocols. The Pacers have only two wins in their last ten games.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets have three players listed on their injury report against the Indiana Pacers. One player is listed as out, one is questionable and one is probable. Joe Harris continues to be out after undergoing left ankle surgery, but could make his return towards the end of the season.

On the other hand, LaMarcus Aldridge is listed as questionable due to a sore right foot. He missed the game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of the same injury. Finally, Kyrie Irving is listed as probable as he continues his conditioning towards a return. All signs point to Irving making his season debut against the Pacers.

Player Status Reason LaMarcus Aldridge Questionable Right Foot Soreness Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Injury Kyrie Irving Probable Conditioning

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers have a whopping ten players on their injury list for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Goga Bitadze, Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson, Caris LeVert and Kelan Martin are all listed as out as they are in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

T.J. McConnell and T.J. Warren are also both out as they recover from right wrist and left foot surgeries, respectively. Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb are listed as questionable after clearing protocols and both are undergoing reconditioning. Torrey Craig, who left the game against the New York Knicks, is also questionable due to a sore right groin.

Player Status Reason Goga Bitadze Out Health and Safety Protocols Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Conditioning Torrey Craig Questionable Right Groin Soreness Chris Duarte Out Health and Safety Protocols Isaiah Jackson Out Health and Safety Protocols Jeremy Lamb Questionable Conditioning Caris LeVert Out Health and Safety Protocols Kelan Martin Out Health and Safety Protocols T.J. McConnell Out Right Wrist Injury T.J. Warren Out Left Foot Injury

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are expected to have their Big 3 in the lineup for the first time this season. Kyrie Irving is back against the Indiana Pacers and he will be the starting point guard. James Harden is the shooting guard, while Kevin Durant starts at power forward.

Nicolas Claxton remains the starting center if LaMarcus Aldridge misses the game. De'Andre Bembry has the small forward position held, but it may not last long. Patty Mills returns to the bench, while the remaining rotation players for Brooklyn include Cam Thomas, James Johnson, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown Jr.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are entering Wednesday's matchup very shorthanded. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner remain healthy for the Pacers at the power forward and center positions, respectively. Justin Holiday slides down to small forward against the Brooklyn Nets.

If Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig cannot play, Duane Washington Jr. and Kiefer Sykes will get another start. Washington Jr. is at point guard and Sykes at shooting guard. The remaining Pacers rotation players are Lance Stephenson, Justin Anderson and Oshae Brissett.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - James Harden | Small Forward - De'Andre Bembry | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Nicolas Claxton

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Duane Washington Jr. | Shooting Guard - Kiefer Sykes | Small Forward - Justin Holiday | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra