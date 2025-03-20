  • home icon
Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 20 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:54 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Indiana Pacers will continue their five-game homestand on Thursday night, hosting the Brooklyn Nets in the second night of a back-to-back. Indiana enters the matchup with momentum, having won four of their last five games. Conversely, Brooklyn has struggled with four defeats in their previous five contests.

The season series between these Eastern Conference foes is tied at one apiece. The Nets claimed the first meeting on Dec. 4 with a 99-90 victory, backed by Cameron Johnson’s impressive 26-point performance.

However, the Pacers responded a month later with a dominant 113-99 win. Indiana’s starting lineup shined in that game, combining for 80 points, with Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge with 23.

Brooklyn played that game without D’Angelo Russell and Johnson, forcing other players to step up. Day’Ron Sharpe delivered a strong double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyrese Martin contributed 15 points.

Rick Carlisle’s Indiana are favored to secure a win and take a 2-1 season series lead. Additionally, a victory could help the Pacers inch closer to the #3 New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for Mar. 20

Brooklyn Nets injury report

The Brooklyn Nets are set to miss three key pieces for their clash against the Indiana Pacers. While Cameron Johnson is given rest, De’Anthony Melton and Cam Thomas continue to deal with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers have upgraded Tyrese Haliburton to “questionable” after he missed a clash against the Mavericks on March 19 due to a sore lower back. Meanwhile, Isaiah Jackson is officially ruled out due to a torn right Achilles tendon.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 20

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

The projected starting lineup for tonight's clash against the Indiana Pacers includes D'Angelo Russell, Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Trendon Watford, and Nic Claxton.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
D’Angelo RussellKeon JohnsonZiaire WilliamsTrendon WatfordNic Claxton
Reece BeekmanTyrese MartinNoah ClowneyTosan EvbuomwanDay'Ron Sharpe
Tyson EtienneJalen Wilson
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Indiana Pacers are set to start T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner for their contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
T.J. McConnellAndrew NembhardAaron NesmithPascal SiakamMyles Turner
RayJ DennisBen SheppardBennedict MathurinObi ToppinThomas Bryant
Quenton JacksonJohnny FurphyJarace WalkerEnrique FreemanTony Bradley

Edited by William Paul
