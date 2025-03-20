Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 20 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Indiana Pacers will continue their five-game homestand on Thursday night, hosting the Brooklyn Nets in the second night of a back-to-back. Indiana enters the matchup with momentum, having won four of their last five games. Conversely, Brooklyn has struggled with four defeats in their previous five contests.

Ad

The season series between these Eastern Conference foes is tied at one apiece. The Nets claimed the first meeting on Dec. 4 with a 99-90 victory, backed by Cameron Johnson’s impressive 26-point performance.

However, the Pacers responded a month later with a dominant 113-99 win. Indiana’s starting lineup shined in that game, combining for 80 points, with Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge with 23.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn played that game without D’Angelo Russell and Johnson, forcing other players to step up. Day’Ron Sharpe delivered a strong double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyrese Martin contributed 15 points.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Rick Carlisle’s Indiana are favored to secure a win and take a 2-1 season series lead. Additionally, a victory could help the Pacers inch closer to the #3 New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for Mar. 20

Brooklyn Nets injury report

The Brooklyn Nets are set to miss three key pieces for their clash against the Indiana Pacers. While Cameron Johnson is given rest, De’Anthony Melton and Cam Thomas continue to deal with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Ad

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers have upgraded Tyrese Haliburton to “questionable” after he missed a clash against the Mavericks on March 19 due to a sore lower back. Meanwhile, Isaiah Jackson is officially ruled out due to a torn right Achilles tendon.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 20

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Memphis Grizzlies’ projected starting lineup for tonight’s clash against the Indiana Pacers includes D’Angelo Russell, Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Trendon Watford, and Nic Claxton.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center D’Angelo Russell Keon Johnson Ziaire Williams Trendon Watford Nic Claxton Reece Beekman Tyrese Martin Noah Clowney Tosan Evbuomwan Day'Ron Sharpe Tyson Etienne Jalen Wilson

Ad

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Indiana Pacers are set to start T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner for their contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center T.J. McConnell Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner RayJ Dennis Ben Sheppard Bennedict Mathurin Obi Toppin Thomas Bryant Quenton Jackson Johnny Furphy Jarace Walker Enrique Freeman Tony Bradley

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.