Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers Injury Reports for January 19 | 2023-24 NBA season 

The surging LA Lakers host the misfiring Brooklyn Nets on Friday, hoping to make it three wins in a row after getting the better of two quality teams in the West. D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Davis and LeBron James all played their parts in the Purple and Gold wins against the OKC Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks that have now put them at 21-21 and tenth place in the Western Conference. The Nets were undone by some clutch brilliance from Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons who helped eke up a close 105-103 win. Brooklyn is on a four-game losing streak and will hope to arrest the slide coming into the Crypto.com Arena on Friday, Jan. 19.

The injury reports of both teams are out, and the Lakers have some key names on the list. However, their superstars have been on the floor and a similar decision could work in their favor if they can get a better of the Nets' inconsistences.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers injury reports

Both the Nets and the Lakers have some key names on the injury report. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have persisted and delivered despite their injuries, and both players may take the hardwood on Friday to extend the Lakers' two-game winning streak.

Brooklyn Nets' injury report for Jan. 19

The Nets have four players on their list for Friday, with three of them being weeks away from lacing up. Mikal Bridges (right shin contusion) is listed as probable while Day’Ron Sharpe (left knee hyperextension), Ben Simmons (left lower back) and Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction) are ruled out of the matchup.

Player Status Injuries Mikal Bridges Day-to-day (Probable) Right shin contusion Day'Ron Sharpe Out Left knee hyperextension Dariq Whitehead Out Left shin stress reaction Ben Simmons Out Left lower back impingement

LA Lakers' injury report for Jan. 19

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is listed as questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee effusion) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) are ruled out while Anthony Davis (Achilles tendinopathy) is noted as probable.

Player Status Injuries LeBron James Day-to-day (Questionable) Ankle peroneal tendinopathy Anthony Davis Day-to-day (Probable) Achilles tendinopathy Cam Reddish Out Left knee effusion Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers?

The Lakers versus Nets skirmish can be seen on ESPN, YES and Spectrum SportsNet. Fans can listen to the game on Sirius XM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW, and 101.9 FM / 660 AM. The easiest way to watch it would be the NBA League Pass.

D'Angelo Russell's improved play in focus ahead of matchup against Nets

In his last five games, D'Angelo Russell has shown rich form with 11,19, 29, 14 and 29 points, respectively. His return to the starting lineup alongside Austin Reaves has provided the LA Lakers with some much-needed scoring support for James and Davis. With the trade deadline approaching and the guard who has been a staple on the trade block, there is no better way to impress potential buyers with scintillating two-way plays.

