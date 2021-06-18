Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Who won the NBA game last night, match summary, and more | June 17th, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks staved off elimination by dismantling the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and company were in a win-or-go-home situation on Thursday. They were fortunate to be playing in front of their fans as they kept their season alive.

Unlike in Game 5 when they failed to contain Kevin Durant (who had 47 points), the Milwaukee Bucks were able to “hold” the Brooklyn Nets star to 32 points on 15-of-30 shooting. Durant shot just 2-of-8 from three and had less help from his teammates. Jeff Green, the other hero for the Nets in Game 5, scored just five points after going off for 27 on Tuesday.

Khris Middleton had his best game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs and led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory with 38 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Giannis Antetokounmpo was no slouch either, scoring 30 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks offense clicks in the first half; Brooklyn Nets hang on

Antetokounmpo was the first to score with a strong lay-up in the teeth of the Brooklyn Nets defense. As had been the case in previous games, the Nets started off slow, getting behind 18-5 after Jrue Holiday made back-to-back baskets with 6:12 left in the first quarter.

After a timeout, the Brooklyn Nets went on a 7-0 run that led to the Milwaukee Bucks calling a timeout of their own.

Durant was 5-of-9 to start the game for 10 points with five rebounds. The Greek Freak had 11 as the Bucks took a 26-19 lead into the second quarter.

The Brooklyn Nets shot 40 percent from the field, while the Milwaukee Bucks made 47.6 percent of their attempts. However, the Bucks gave up a 13-point lead which the Nets trimmed down to seven.

In the second quarter, Durant finally got some much-needed rest, his first time taking a breather since Game 4. James Harden took over and scored eight points in 15 minutes, going 3-of-4 from the field.

Brooklyn Nets duo James Harden #13 and Kevin Durant #7 high-five

Despite his promising start, Harden was visibly not at 100 percent. After stealing the ball from Antetokounmpo, he pulled back on a fastbreak opportunity and decided to wait for his teammates to run back.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets exchanged runs, with Holiday, Bryn Forbes and Brook Lopez taking turns for the former, and Harden scoring five quick points for the latter to cut an 11-point lead to six.

However, Middleton kept scoring points, draining 4-of-5 three-pointers, a couple of them on kick-out passes from Antetokounmpo.

Both stars had 19 points, with the Milwaukee Bucks ahead 59-48.

Milwaukee Bucks put the clamps on the Brooklyn Nets; Kevin Durant had little help

Khris Middleton #22 advances the ball

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to sustain their lead for the most part in the third quarter but were opting for perimeter shots rather than going inside. 11 of the Bucks’ first 13 shots were jump shots.

On a couple of possessions with Jrue Holiday guarding him, Durant drained tough jumpers. He then scored on a dunk to bring the Nets to within seven points with 2:13 to go in the third quarter.

In response, Middleton scored six straight points, including a layup at the buzzer to give the Bucks a 78-67 lead to end the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, KD stayed hot, making a huge three with 9:36 to go. A struggling Joe Harris finally got going on a layup and a three to bring the Brooklyn Nets to within five points, 82-77. This was the closest they had gotten since the first quarter.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks responded with a 14-0 run before Durant scored on another dunk to stop the Nets’ drought. The Bucks didn’t flinch as Middleton drained a three-pointer plus a foul from Harden to extend their lead to 21.

Interestingly, the Brooklyn Nets fouled Middleton four times while he attempted a three-point shot. These mistakes cost them 14 points, including a pair of four-point plays.

The Harden foul and subsequent four-point play by Middleton was the final straw for the Brooklyn Nets, who waved the white flag by subbing out their starters and bringing in the bench with still 4:45 to go.

Members of the Brooklyn Nets watch the final minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks take Game 6

Final Score: Brooklyn Nets 89-104 Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets' Top Performers

Kevin Durant 32p, 11r, 3a, 7TO

32p, 11r, 3a, 7TO James harden 16p, 5r, 7a, 4s, 3-of-6 3PT

16p, 5r, 7a, 4s, 3-of-6 3PT Blake Griffin 12p, 6r, 2s

Milwaukee Bucks' Top Performers

Khris Middleton 38p, 10r, 5a, 5s, 5-of-8 3PT

38p, 10r, 5a, 5s, 5-of-8 3PT Giannis Antetokounmpo 30p, 17r, 3a

30p, 17r, 3a Jrue Holiday 21p, 8r, 5a, 4s,1-of-10 3PT

