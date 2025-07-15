Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15 

The Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks in one of seven NBA Summer League games slated for Tuesday. This will be the third Summer League game for both teams. The Knicks lost their first game to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. They also lost their second game to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Ad

The Nets have also dropped both of their Summer League games, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Nets versus Knicks game will take place at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Knicks (+127) vs Nets (-139)

Odds: Knicks (+2.5) vs. Nets (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o180.5) vs. Nets -110 (u180.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew Timme has been impressive for the Nets through their first two Summer League Games. He recorded 30 points, five rebounds and three assists against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Timme was also impressive on Thursday, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds against the OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Knicks haven’t exactly found any diamonds in the rough in the 2025 Summer League. Kevin McCullar Jr. had a slow start, but has been the team’s best player through two games. He recorded 13 points, six rebounds and three assists against the Pistons on Friday.

Ad

He came to life after a slow start, recording 30 points and four rebounds against the Boston Celtics. Both teams are still waiting for their rookies from the 2025 draft class to have an impact.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Summer League roster

Here is a look at the Nets and the Knicks’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.

Nets

Ad

Player Position Terry Roberts Guard Drake Powell Guard-Forward Egor Dëmin Guard Tyson Etienne Guard Tosan Evbuomwan Forward Grant Nelson Forward-Center Tyrese Samuel Forward-Center Danny Wolf Forward Nolan Traore Guard Drew Timme Forward Caleb Daniels Guard D'Andre Davis Guard-Forward Quincy Olivari Guard Justyn Hamilton Center TJ Bamba Guard Ben Saraf Guard

Ad

Knicks

Player Position Yudai Baba Guard Biwali Bayles Guard Marjon Beauchamp Forward Jamal Bey Guard Jaden Campbell Guard Pacome Dadiet Forward Mohamad Diawara Forward Devonte Grant Guard Ariel Hukporti Center Nick Jourdain Guard-Forward Tyler Kolek Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. Forward

Ad

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks prediction

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Nets are favored to win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday in what is expected to be a tight game. The Knicks’ lack of quality young pieces will likely see them fall to the Nets.

Our prediction: Expect the Nets to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More