  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Brooklyn Nets
  • Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15 

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 15, 2025 10:46 GMT
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League (Credits: Imagn and Getty)

The Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks in one of seven NBA Summer League games slated for Tuesday. This will be the third Summer League game for both teams. The Knicks lost their first game to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. They also lost their second game to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Ad

The Nets have also dropped both of their Summer League games, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Nets versus Knicks game will take place at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Knicks (+127) vs Nets (-139)

Odds: Knicks (+2.5) vs. Nets (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o180.5) vs. Nets -110 (u180.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks preview

Ad

Drew Timme has been impressive for the Nets through their first two Summer League Games. He recorded 30 points, five rebounds and three assists against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Timme was also impressive on Thursday, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds against the OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Knicks haven’t exactly found any diamonds in the rough in the 2025 Summer League. Kevin McCullar Jr. had a slow start, but has been the team’s best player through two games. He recorded 13 points, six rebounds and three assists against the Pistons on Friday.

Ad

He came to life after a slow start, recording 30 points and four rebounds against the Boston Celtics. Both teams are still waiting for their rookies from the 2025 draft class to have an impact.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Summer League roster

Here is a look at the Nets and the Knicks’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.

Nets

Ad

Player

Position

Terry Roberts

Guard

Drake Powell

Guard-Forward

Egor Dëmin

Guard

Tyson Etienne

Guard

Tosan Evbuomwan

Forward

Grant Nelson

Forward-Center

Tyrese Samuel

Forward-Center

Danny Wolf

Forward

Nolan Traore

Guard

Drew Timme

Forward

Caleb Daniels

Guard

D'Andre Davis

Guard-Forward

Quincy Olivari

Guard

Justyn Hamilton

Center

TJ Bamba

Guard

Ben Saraf

Guard

Ad

Knicks

Player

Position

Yudai Baba

Guard

Biwali Bayles

Guard

Marjon Beauchamp

Forward

Jamal Bey

Guard

Jaden Campbell

Guard

Pacome Dadiet

Forward

Mohamad Diawara

Forward

Devonte Grant

Guard

Ariel Hukporti

Center

Nick Jourdain

Guard-Forward

Tyler Kolek

Guard

Kevin McCullar Jr.

Forward

Ad

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks prediction

Ad

The Nets are favored to win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday in what is expected to be a tight game. The Knicks’ lack of quality young pieces will likely see them fall to the Nets.

Our prediction: Expect the Nets to win.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications