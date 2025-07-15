Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15 

The Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks in one of seven NBA Summer League games slated for Tuesday. This will be the third Summer League game for both teams. The Knicks lost their first game to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. They also lost their second game to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
The Nets have also dropped both of their Summer League games, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game details and odds
The Nets versus Knicks game will take place at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Knicks (+127) vs Nets (-139)
Odds: Knicks (+2.5) vs. Nets (-2.5)
Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o180.5) vs. Nets -110 (u180.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks preview
Drew Timme has been impressive for the Nets through their first two Summer League Games. He recorded 30 points, five rebounds and three assists against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Timme was also impressive on Thursday, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds against the OKC Thunder.
Meanwhile, the Knicks haven’t exactly found any diamonds in the rough in the 2025 Summer League. Kevin McCullar Jr. had a slow start, but has been the team’s best player through two games. He recorded 13 points, six rebounds and three assists against the Pistons on Friday.
He came to life after a slow start, recording 30 points and four rebounds against the Boston Celtics. Both teams are still waiting for their rookies from the 2025 draft class to have an impact.
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Summer League roster
Here is a look at the Nets and the Knicks’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.
Nets
Knicks
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks prediction
The Nets are favored to win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday in what is expected to be a tight game. The Knicks’ lack of quality young pieces will likely see them fall to the Nets.
Our prediction: Expect the Nets to win.
